How did AEW's MJF become an executive producer in upcoming movie?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is doing a great job at becoming one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the world. The Devil is currently doing what many wrestlers would have done at their peak: signing up for a movie. In his case, the movie is not a typical action movie but one based on the tragic story of the Von Erich Family, titled 'The Iron Claw.'

Rumors are clearing up about the movie, and it is now being revealed that MJF will be playing the role of Lance Von Erich. Kerry Von Erich was active in the wrestling world in the 1980s and the 1990s and was part of the Von Erich family in World Class Championship Wrestling.

The Salt of the Earth now has the credit of an executive producer for the movie. It has extensive wrestling scenes, and he provided some valuable insights behind the camera. He basically worked as a subject matter expert on a wrestling-themed project, which will be released on December 22, 2023.

With this, MJF has proven that he does have a distinct understanding of the game, and he can also be a valuable asset for anyone who wants to do anything associated with wrestling, including making a movie about it. He is also one of the few wrestlers who have transitioned to a mainstream actor.

Before him, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin have had an impressive run in Hollywood. Hulk Hogan and the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper have had a stint in Hollywood as well.

MJF has his social game on point

MJF has an immense fan following. He was featured twice on the list of top merchandise sellers for AEW in October, once in his personal capacity and once as one-half of the tag team, Better Than You Bay Bay.

Recently, on Twitter, The Devil was tagged in a video of a young boy performing his signature move, the Kangaroo Kick, and he responded in his inimitable fashion.

