MJF has a surprising reaction to a young fan imitating his popular move in AEW

MJF is one of the most popular professional wrestlers in AEW at the moment. He has an organic connection with fans, as evidenced by his social media activity.

A Twitter user recently posted a video of their child attempting to perform The Salt of the Earth's popular move, the Kangaroo Kick. MJF noticed the tweet and had an interesting reply.

Friedman, in character, posted the following tweet in response to the video of a child performing the abovementioned maneuver.

"Horrible form."

You can view the post via this link.

Expand Tweet

MJF often responds to fans' posts in character. It's safe to say that his tweet would have made the child's day. The AEW World Champion is currently preparing for his high-profile title match at Full Gear 2023. He will put his gold on the line against Jay White on November 18.

Chris Jericho recently complimented a wrestling fan who shared that she had beaten cancer twice in her lifetime. You can read more about it here.

MJF recently defended his AEW World Title against Kenny Omega

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has defended his AEW World Championship against many top names over the past year, including Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. He recently put his title on the line against Kenny Omega on an episode of Collision.

The Devil defeated Omega in a stellar bout to become the longest-reigning world champion in the promotion's history. However, the high-stakes contest failed to provide a viewership boost to the Saturday night program.

Friedman's ongoing feud with Jay White is one of the most compelling programs in AEW currently. Besides this, he has also been defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship in his partner, Adam Cole's absence. It will be interesting to see if he will walk out of Full Gear with both his championships intact.

What do you think? Does The Devil have it in him to hold the world championship any longer? Tell us in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.