Chris Jericho's message to two-time cancer survivor wins hearts

Current AEW star Chris Jericho recently posted a heartfelt message on the social media post of a young woman who has battled - and won against cancer twice.

That lady is Missy Sharrocks, a two-time cancer survivor who is a fan of AEW and routinely posts videos and other content from matches. She has mostly reposted social posts that talk about AEW: Collision and Ring of Honor. She recently posted an update that her test results are now clear, and she is in remission. Jericho commented on that post.

Chris Jericho had a special message for Missy Sharrocks

Chris Jericho is one of the most charismatic professional wrestlers of all time. He has been in various wrestling promotions and was an integral part of the Attitude Era of WWE. In AEW, he has given some incredible matches against the likes of MJF, Eddie Kingston, and others.

He is also one of the few wrestlers with a presence outside the wrestling scene. He has been part of a music band, Fozzy, since the late nineties and routinely performs with them as lead singer. So, it is indeed fascinating to see him encourage a fan.

Nia Jax sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho on social media

The Ocho recently posted a mirror selfie a few days after his 53rd birthday. Nia Jax, who is currently signed up with WWE, broke character and crossed wrestling promotion boundary lines to wish Y2J on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday! Awwww yeaahhhh."

Nia Jax returned to WWE in September and has since been playing the part of a heel, even feuding with Rhea Ripley. She recently took part in a Fatal Five-Way match for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel in a losing effort.

