Nia Jax breaks character to send message to AEW star

Nia Jax made her official return to WWE on September 11 by attacking Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. Jax has been on a tear since coming back and has been enjoying herself as a heel, who loves to mock the crowd. However, she recently broke character to greet an AEW star on his birthday.

Chris Jericho was born in Manhasset, New York on November 9, 1970, to parents Ted and Bonnie. He turned 53 on Thursday, but it took him about a couple of days to celebrate on social media.

In the post below, Jericho shared a mirror selfie to show his physique to his haters. He might now have the physique of a young superstar, but he's in great shape for someone at his age.

One of the WWE Superstars who greeted Chris Jericho for his birthday was Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force had to break character to be able to send a public message to the AEW star.

"Happy Birthday!" Jax wrote. "Awww yeaahhhh."

Jax commented on Chris Jericho's Instagram post.

Jax seems to be in an alright mood despite not winning the Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal this past Monday on WWE RAW. She was eliminated by Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Nia Jax fails to win Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

The odds were stacked against Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel when he defended her Women's World Title in a Fatal 5-Way match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

After a back-and-forth action from all five women, Ripley prevailed after hitting an Avalanche Riptide on Stark. The move landed on Rodriguez and Baszler, with the champ covering the latter for the victory. Jax was incapacitated by an impressive Tejana Bomb from Rodriguez.

After what happened at Crown Jewel and on RAW this past Monday, Ripley is set to defend her championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series.

