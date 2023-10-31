AEW Collision numbers take a tumble yet again despite Kenny Omega vs. MJF

Red Hot MJF and in-ring veteran Kenny Omega couldn't do much to save AEW Collision ratings plummeting this week. Their match had a bit of hype, with one WWE legend even airing his disapproval about Tony Khan giving out the match for TV viewing. The ratings, however, tell a whole different story.

Granted, Collision on October 28 clashed with some biggies, including Game 2 of the World Series and College Football matches. But the numbers still remain a problem - or at least part of the problem.

AEW lost 9% of the entire audience block, and it bled numbers in the much-valued 18-34 bracket, where viewership dropped by 26%. In the 18-49 segment, viewership dropped by 17%, according to Wrestlonomics and postwrestling.com.

The ratings will definitely be a cause for concern for AEW President Tony Khan, who didn't take the Tuesday Night Ratings wars against WWE NXT positively. It remains to be seen what TK comes up with next.

Tony Khan is being grilled for AEW content by wrestling icons

Tony Khan is the head booker in the Jacksonville-based company, and therefore, he receives the most criticism when the programming doesn't do well. Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff has said that the current matches are an excuse for matches. Vince Russo has berated Khan and even offered to book matches for six months.

Jim Cornette has also compared the safety concept of Khan's matches against WWE's. With the ratings on a decline, the Jacksonville-based company will definitely need to look into what they can do next, and getting minor pops because of debuts of icons like Ric Flair and Adam Copeland doesn't seem to be working in the long run.

What do you think? Should Tony give up the booking controls for AEW, or should he just add someone new to the team?

