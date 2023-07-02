Jim Cornette points out one thing WWE is doing better than AEW

Outlining the safety contrasts between WWE and AEW programming, Jim Cornette has slammed the latter for its wrestling product featuring performers risking life and limb with scary spots.

While WWE and AEW are two of the largest wrestling-centric companies in the world, they sit on opposite poles in terms of operation. WWE advertises its product as sports entertainment, whereas AEW proudly brands itself as a pure professional wrestling-based promotion.

Tony Khan launched All Elite Wrestling in 2019 with the promise of putting wrestling above presentation. With a star-studded roster, the roster has continued to grow, recently launching its brand new show Collision.

However, the Jacksonville-based promotion has often garnered flak for the riskier nature of the offered product. It's noteworthy that AEW has a history of many performers getting sidelined for long, owing to suffering severe injuries during matches.

On the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette lauded the Stamford-based promotion for devising an approach to safeguard its performers.

"WWE is atleast trying to extend these guys' and girls' careers somewhat by not letting them do insane s**ts that's going to lead to multiple surgeries and a lifelong pain management issue by the time they're 40 or whatever," said Cornette. [3.08 - 3.29]

The former WWE manager went on to hammer Tony Khan's camp, warning the wrestlers of the impending scars.

"But on the other side of the coin (AEW), you've got people flying through f**king furniture and landing on concrete and sharp implement all around and it's like a godd**n rib. It's like a .......f**king obstacle course. I just can't help but think because some of these people are going to be titanium by the time they're f**king 40," he added. [3.44 - 4.12]

Jim Cornette slams former WWE star for joining AEW

Right from its inception, All Elite Wrestling has boasted a vast roster featuring numerous ex-WWE stars. Roderick Strong is one such name, who recently jumped ship to Tony Khan's promotion after months of speculations.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE writer expressed displeasure toward the former Undisputed Era member for leaving his old hunting grounds.

"He's gone from in NXT he was an afterthought after the rest of the [Undisputed Era] left, and now he's in a place where all of his strengths are completely negated.--He's in the big budget land of garbage wrestling, and I hate to see it," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. It remains to be seen if the head honcho of AEW reacts to the veteran's remarks.

