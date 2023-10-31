WWE legend unhappy with AEW giving away Kenny Omega vs. MJF on free TV: "No matter what you do, you’re going to get your a** handed to you"

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is not someone who shies away from criticizing AEW. He has now taken yet another shot at Tony Khan & Co for how they booked the MJF vs Kenny Omega match on Collision last week.

Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast when he mentioned how Khan let down the AEW fans by not having a proper build-up to the story and the match.

“I’m not going to be critical of putting it on live TV for obvious reasons because AEW, Tony Khan, has to serve as their client... but if you’re going to put MJF and Omega on free TV, to do it, number one on a Saturday night when you’re up against game two of the World Series and college football, you know you’re going to get your a** handed to you, and to make that match on a Saturday night against that kind of competition when you know no matter what you do, you’re going to get your a** handed to you, that makes me question it even more.”

He also mentioned that having the match on a Saturday was never a good idea as the show clashed with college football, which is very popular.

“I mean, it’s bad enough to put that match on television without any build up. No storyline. Nobody in the world could answer the question, legitimately answer the question, ‘Why is this match happening’, other than making up some, you know, indierific bullsh*t, it just makes no sense,” Bischoff concluded. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff also had his say on CM Punk to WWE rumors

On the same episode, Eric also spoke about former WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk was fired by Tony Khan in early September and has been out of a job ever since.

Over the last month, there have been a lot of reports suggesting that Punk would go to WWE. Bischoff has now spoken on the subject and said that he doesn't see the Second City Saint going back to his old workplace.

He said:

“I’m not 100% convinced [he won’t go to WWE] because it is all about business and WWE historically is able and willing to get beyond issues, personal or otherwise. Warrior comes to mind. A cat named Eric Bischoff comes to mind. There’s been a whole bunch of us where nobody would have ever imagined that certain people would get back or get into a WWE ring ever again only to be surprised. I’m not saying I’m 100% sure, but my gut tells me no, mostly because they just don’t need him. There’s no holes.”

Eric Bischoff is quite an experienced man, and to see him say the following about Punk will certainly worry a lot of his fans. However, only time will tell if the two parties come to an agreement.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff’s take? Tell us in the comments below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here