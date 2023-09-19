Former WCW Champion urges Tony Khan to give him creative control of AEW Collision for six months (Exclusive)

CM Punk has been fired from AEW, and Jade Cargill is reportedly set to jump ship to WWE. Hence, the Tony Khan-led promotion could need new names to step up and take center stage. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed how the Jacksonville-based company could bounce back after its recent setbacks.

Over the past few weeks, fans have criticized the booking of AEW's weekly shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. Disco Inferno recently lambasted an angle featuring Samoa Joe and world champion MJF, mentioning how Roderick Strong should have been booked to face The Devil at Grand Slam 2023.

Vince Russo has years of experience booking shows for major promotions. He was the lead writer of WWE and World Championship Wrestling during some of pro wrestling's most successful periods, the Monday Night Wars and the Attitude Era.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WCW Champion had an interesting suggestion for AEW President Tony Khan. Russo asked Khan to give him creative control of his company's Saturday night show, Collision, for six months.

"Tony, instead of being a freaking imbecile all the time, give me Collision for six months. You tell me, whatever guys you want to put over there - be it Jim Ross. Give me the roster. Whatever guys you want to put on there. There is a part of me that thinks like that. Because, Chris, it is not that difficult. These shows should not be that bad, bro."

The show's host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, further asked Vince Russo how he would improve AEW's weekly shows if he were the company's lead writer.

"Here's the problem across the board. This is the problem across the board - none of this is believable. It's not believable. It's the wrestling bubble. That's why the Attitude Era was so over, they were in the wrestling bubble. We ripped open the wrestling bubble and joined everybody in the real world and everything was very, very realistic. That's where you start, bro. This product, just like near the Attitude Era, needs to mirror society, not ignore society. embrace society, mirror society, wrestling, as a whole, bro, it needs to grow up." [53.29 - 55:05]

Hugo Savinovich addresses Tony Khan using a website as inspiration for his booking decisions

Hugo Savinovich was a Spanish commentator in WWE for several years, calling major shows like WrestleMania. He recently discussed Tony Khan's comments about taking inspiration from luchablog.com for booking AEW events.

All Elite Wrestling has recently featured several luchadors on its programming. This led to Luchablog's Twitter handle posting a tweet where they jokingly said it felt like they were booking Collision. In response, Tony Khan mentioned that the website significantly influenced his matchmaking decisions on TV.

Expand Tweet

On an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Savinovich criticized Khan for taking inspiration from the site.

"Just having a man that owns NFL teams, and owns AEW, and has a team in England of soccer, it scares me that he will take Luchablog as a source of understanding [lucha libre culture]." [02:36 - 02:49]

