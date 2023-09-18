AEW may have made a mistake in choosing MJF's next challenger for the world title, feels veteran

The MJF - Samoa Joe feud has gained traction, and with Joe winning a shot at Maxwell's title at AEW Grand Slam, fans are waiting for the incredible story-telling that both professional wrestlers are known for. During the last match of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Roderick Strong, whom Samoa Joe defeated, suffered a neck injury and had to be stretchered out.

When Cole came out to check, he was debilitated by a chokehold by Joe, who told the crowd that he was 'taking everything from MJF'. However, WWE veteran Disco Inferno thinks that this wasn't the best way for the storyline to move forward. In the podcast 'Keepin' it 100', he spoke about the final moments of the tournament.

Samoa comes out and chokes them out. I thought this was ridiculous and to be very honest, I thought the wrong guy went over.

His counterpart, Konnan, had his part in the conversation as well.

I know, last week, you said Strong would go over. I thought Joe would go over. But that's not... I am not going to say... But I have a feeling Strong will interfere in the match between Samoa Joe and MJF.

To which Disco said.

He will have to because this match is stronger in the Joe-MJF angle. This has been going on for weeks and been doing this. I thought, yo, this is not over obviously. Strong had to do so. I thought it was a more compelling match.

The feud will definitely take a whole new turn at the upcoming Grand Slam, and it remains to be seen who will come on top, who will blink under the bright lights, and who may be watching from the sidelines.

Rival Fans mock MJF's visit to Citi Field

The Salt of the Earth is one of the few professional wrestlers who can easily carry their charisma beyond the squared circle into the mainstream. Recently, he visited the City Field ground, for a match where the New York Mets faced The Cincinnati Reds.

While the Mets and their fans were quite happy, their rivals took the opportunity to trash-talk him, and some of that made its way online.

Expand Tweet

What do you think? Will The Devil ever have the pan-sports and pop-culture following that some rare professional wrestlers have? Tell us in the comments below.