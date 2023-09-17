AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) appeared at Citi Field for the New York Mets game against the Cincinnati Reds. While Mets fans cheered for the wrestling star, rival fans used the moment to troll the franchise.

Friedman has been a dominant force in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He has won the AEW World Championship and the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring for four consecutive years.

His presence at the baseball game was a notable event that created a cross-over between wrestling and baseball communities. However, rival fans used the occasion to mock the Mets on Twitter for their lackluster World Series aspirations.

The Mets last appeared in the World Series in 2015 and won it in 1986.

MJF calls former Phillies star Chase Utley a "shmuck"

Despite the storied nature of the Mets-Phillies rivalry, it's uncommon for someone outside of MLB to stoke the flames. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman did just that, taking the animosity between the two baseball teams to new heights.

During his visit to the Mets game, MJF labeled former Phillies player Chase Utley as a "shmuck," using his well-known catchphrase. He also took the opportunity to criticize the Phillies' mascot, calling it stupid.

This isn't the first instance of MJF targeting the Phillies.

In 2022, Friedman was set to appear in the AEW Dynamite tournament at Philadelphia's Liacouras Center. He sang the Mets' famous theme song, 'The Fight Song,' while entering the wrestling ring.

The deliberate move was not lost on Phillies supporters, who are known for their impassioned loyalty. 'The Fight Song' is a team anthem and rallying cry for the Mets' faithful.

After completing his performance of the song, Friedman doubled down by openly praising the New York Mets at the expense of the Phillies. This bold move did more than just rile up the crowd; it also highlighted Friedman's clear support for the Mets.