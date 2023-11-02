Top 10 AEW merchandise sellers for October disclosed

Merchandise is pretty integral to the wrestling business, including AEW. Merchandise money is something that pays out to a professional wrestler, sometimes long after they are active. In normal times, a percentage of the sales fills the coffers of the promotion they are signed up with. The top merchandise seller - the person whose likeness sells the most - is a valuable asset for the wrestling promotion for obvious reasons.

Recently, a list of the top merch movers in the Tony Khan-owned company in October this year made its way online. The list reveals MJF and his tag team partner Adam Cole as being on the top of the merchandise seller list. Just behind them is Orange Cassidy. Friedman once again appears on the list - the seventh, in his individual capacity as a merchandise seller. And 44-year-old Prince Nana also clung on to the last rung of the list - coming in at number 10.

Interestingly, Jade Cargill was the ninth-highest merchandise puller in October. With her gone from the roster, Khan would have braced for a loss this month and going forward. Take a look at the list, according to wrestlingheadlines.com

MJF & Adam Cole Orange Cassidy AEW Bullet Club Gold Adam Copeland The Acclaimed MJF Toni Storm Jade Cargill Prince Nana

MJF vs. Kenny Omega failed to ignite the audiences on the last episode of AEW: Collision

All said and done, MJF is the current, reigning World Champion in AEW. and he was pitted against Kenny Omega - an icon among professional wrestlers - on the last Collision episode. However, even that didn't help the ratings of the Collision episode, which dropped drastically. The recent viewership declines are getting magnified following Tony's loss in the Tuesday Night Ratings war that took place in October.

MJF has come under some criticism lately. He has also owned up to the fact that he needs to up his game when in the ring. But it remains to be seen whether the Salt of the Earth and Tony Khan, the head booker of AEW, are taking any of the criticisms seriously, and whether doing so will help the company's ratings woes.

