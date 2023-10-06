"I can’t afford to do that" - MJF admits he 'dropped the ball' this week amid heavy criticism

MJF is all of 27 years of age and is headlining wrestling specials. The man has achieved a lot, but even he's not averse to 'dropping the ball' now and then. The good news is that when he does so, he turns up to accept what he's done and promises to be better.

That's exactly the sequence of events over the past few weeks. Friedman has turned towards comedy in his promos and some fans do not appreciate it and posted about it on X.

The Salt of the Earth came down onto Twitter not just to accept that he should have been better, but also followed it up with some sage advice of his own.

His response to the tweet that was critical was, "Already have. I could sit here and tell you I’ve consistently been the biggest ratings draw in my company for some time. I can say that I’ve also been universally praised. But the fact is I dropped the ball this week. There’s a lot of eyes on me. I can’t afford to do that. Look forward to picking the ball back up on Wednesday."

Incidents of athletes and public personalities responding to criticisms are rare, and responding in such an astute way is rarer. It all goes to show that MJF is wise, wise beyond his years.

MJF responds to AEW stalker

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has several fans - and one of them is on the AEW roster. That individual is none other than Max Caster, the rapper and AEW trios champion alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn.

The member of The Acclaimed has had a match with The Devil previously and is a close personal friend of Friedman's outside the ring. He recently posted a pic of the AEW World Heavyweight Champion at the airport, and he replied with three words.

MJF is doing a great job of interacting with fans and also with other AEW talent.

