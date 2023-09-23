Geoffrey Taylor Herricks teacher removed from job amid viral video controversy

A middle school teacher, working in the Herricks Union Free School District, was taken out of the classroom in the middle of a session after the school found a graphic YouTube video of him. Dr. Tony Sinanis, Superintendent of Schools told the community they understand that the video was disturbing and upsetting to watch.

The teacher was caught in a To Catch a Predator-style sting operation that had a YouTuber posing as a 15-year-old girl through AI assistance, per the New York Post. The middle school band teacher, who wasn't identified at the time of writing this article, was reportedly in his 40s and had multiple interactions with the "teenage girl" online. He also allegedly shared explicit photos using graphic and s*xual language.

As mentioned earlier, the middle school teacher was removed from the classroom of the Herricks Union Free School District after a concerning video of him was discovered. 1010 WINS-FM reported that a YouTuber was conducting a To Catch a Predator-style video to catch the teacher.

To Catch a Predator is an American crime reality TV series that uses hidden cameras and equipment to catch adult men who contact minors on the internet to have s*xual relations with them. It is worth noting that the "minors" are adults who are impersonating underage people to catch the aforementioned predators.

In the video found by the school authorities, the band teacher had sent s*xual photos and used graphic language trying to s*xt with a 15 year-old-girl. He eventually sent his phone number to the YouTuber he thought was an underage female. The interactions included text messages and a phone conversation, as per Audacy.

The Youtuber was secretly posing as a young girl with the help of Artificial Intelligence tools. When the educator sent his number to him, the Youtuber revealed that there was no young girl, dropping the scam.

He told the Herricks teacher that he would be giving all the information to the authorities. He then told the teacher that he would also inform the latter's family and workplace of the interactions.

As per the NY Post, the Youtuber identified the middle school teacher using AI and a selfie of the man. He reportedly scoured through the internet until he found a match.

Parents and authorities react to the teacher's scandal

According to News 12, Dr. Tony Sinanis, Superintendent of Schools of the Herricks School District gave a statement to the concerned parents.

"It has come to our attention that there is a video currently circulating on various platforms that allegedly features one of our teachers. We understand that the contents of this video are disturbing and upsetting," the statement read.

Talking about the process of investigation Dr. Tony Sinanis added that they are conducting a "full investigation" into the matter. He noted that the teacher was removed from the classroom.

He concluded the statement by reassuring the Herricks School District Community who were scared about the well-being of their children by saying:

"We remain committed to upholding the values of our district and ensuring the well-being of our students."

A parent sent an email to the Superintendant expressing their concerns about the whole ordeal. The email read that the parents were "in limbo" and didn't really understand what was happening. The email notes that the parents are aware that the issue had to be a serious one since the teacher was removed from the classroom. They added that they were waiting for the school to be "as transparent as they can" as it is concerns the safety of the children.

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office did not notify the media about a possible arrest of the Herricks school teacher. They have also declined to comment on the situation, according to Audacy.