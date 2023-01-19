"Get out": 1000-lb Best Friends slam Meghan and Jon for living in Tina's motel room along with their 2 kids

TLC aired 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 episode 3, titled Carry on Weighward Son, on Wednesday, January 18, at 10 pm ET.

In the episode, it was revealed that Meghan, her fiance Jon and their two children were still living with Tina and her four kids. Meghan and Jon had moved into Tina's house when the latter was going through a very "dark place," but since her house got flooded, all of them had to move into a single hotel room.

After 3 weeks of staying this way, Tina reached her breaking point and shouted at the kids, who were pillow fighting. She also asked Meghan to grab something to clean, as all six children had played in the garbage and spread it all across the room. Tina later confessed that she did not sign up for this and said that she was done with being a mother to everyone.

Meghan, on the other hand, said that Tina could be controlling and blamed the kids for the mess as she was being "attacked" by the pillows. 1000-lb Best Friends fans slammed Meghan for not getting her own motel room while Tina's house was being repaired.

Dee Light @DeeLigh81981730 Meghan get ur owm motel room. U need to help ur friend. GET OUT OF HER ROOM. WHERE DO U GET THE NERVE? #1000lbBestFriends Meghan get ur owm motel room. U need to help ur friend. GET OUT OF HER ROOM. WHERE DO U GET THE NERVE? #1000lbBestFriends

1000-lb Best Friends fans shocked to see Tina cry about her living situation, ask her to put her own needs first

When Tina got together with her friends after a long time, she started to cry about the way she was living. Her friends were shocked to see this as they knew that Tina did not have breakdowns very often.

Tina was also worried about the damage to her house and how long it would take to repair it.

1000-lb Best Friends fans slammed Meghan for not moving out on her own. They also asked Meghan not to marry Jon, who could not even afford a motel room for her and their kids.

GeminiQueen13 @HeidiAguayo10 Tina let it out. Tell your kids to step it up, tell your husband to step up, and tell Meghan and her man to get their own hotel. Stop being so nice #1000lbBestFriends Tina let it out. Tell your kids to step it up, tell your husband to step up, and tell Meghan and her man to get their own hotel. Stop being so nice #1000lbBestFriends

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Tina needs to kick Meghan and her man out of the hotel room! #1000lbBestFriends Tina needs to kick Meghan and her man out of the hotel room! #1000lbBestFriends

Mare @blantonmm

Well we can all see where her priorities are and where her money is going. I thought they were best friends!?!

#1000LBBestFriends Meghan really talking about getting married when she's been mooching off of Tina.Well we can all see where her priorities are and where her money is going. I thought they were best friends!?! Meghan really talking about getting married when she's been mooching off of Tina. Well we can all see where her priorities are and where her money is going. I thought they were best friends!?!#1000LBBestFriends

Chayna Washington @always_a_lady2u Meghan shouldn't be thinking about marrying someone who can't provide a roof over her head. She continues to make bad decisions because she enjoys drama and attention. See a therapist before thinking about marriage. Meghan's not healthy mentally or physically. #1000lbBestFriends Meghan shouldn't be thinking about marrying someone who can't provide a roof over her head. She continues to make bad decisions because she enjoys drama and attention. See a therapist before thinking about marriage. Meghan's not healthy mentally or physically. #1000lbBestFriends

⚾SportsBelle🏈 @Pitcrewprincess

#1000lbBestFriends GO @Tina1kBf !! Find your voice and tell @Meghan_Onekbf it's time she and John get their own place. Put your families needs, and YOUR mental health FIRST!!! GO @Tina1kBf!! Find your voice and tell @Meghan_Onekbf it's time she and John get their own place. Put your families needs, and YOUR mental health FIRST!!! #1000lbBestFriends

Chayna Washington @always_a_lady2u Damn Tina, Meghan is missing reality. She stands a better chance of getting her own roof over her head without being married. This man isn't trying to provide. Meghan is always making bad decisions. She loves the drama of a messy life. #1000lbBestFriends Damn Tina, Meghan is missing reality. She stands a better chance of getting her own roof over her head without being married. This man isn't trying to provide. Meghan is always making bad decisions. She loves the drama of a messy life. #1000lbBestFriends

Nette @imgonbealright Meghan while you’re coming for the world let finding your own place be a part of that #1000lbBestFriends Meghan while you’re coming for the world let finding your own place be a part of that #1000lbBestFriends

🎭LouisAnna🎭 @JDCoop1960 Tina!!! Kick Meghan & her fiancé out of the hotel!!!They are grown!! 🤦‍♀️ #1000lbBestFriends Tina!!! Kick Meghan & her fiancé out of the hotel!!!They are grown!! 🤦‍♀️ #1000lbBestFriends

What else happened on 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 episode 3?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Meghan opens her heart to Dr. Procter and gets back on track with her weight loss. Living in a hotel pushes Tina to her breaking point. After Vannessa catches her sister enabling Jacob, she takes him to the doctor -- only to receive some upsetting news."

This week on 1000-lb Best Friends, Vannessa's sister Jackie came to her house and offered some fries and a milkshake to Jacob, who was pre-diabetic. Vannessa was shocked to see this and blamed Jackie for enabling her to binge-eat when she used to stay with her. She asked her to respect her rules and never bring anything to eat in her house.

Later on, Vannessa took Jacob to a doctor to get his vitals checked since she was afraid that he was growing bigger every day. Jacob did not feel that a milkshake was too much of a cause for worry and asked her to let him lose weight in his own time.

The doctor confirmed Vannessa's worst fear by saying that Jacob was indeed diabetic. She was afraid that Jacob could lose his arms, legs, or sight if he did not get his diabetes under control.

1000-lb Best Friends airs on TLC every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes