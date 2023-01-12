"Victim tears": 1000-Lb. Best Friends fans slam Ashley for storming out of Dr. Procter's clinic

TLC aired 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 2, titled The Weigh-In Is the Hardest Part, on Wednesday, January 11 at 10 pm ET.

In the episode, Meghan was seen getting angry at her friends when they asked her to weigh herself. She had not gone to Dr. Charles Procter or weighed herself in six months and her friends were concerned that she might have gained some weight.

Meghan initially stormed off but returned later. She weighed 315.2 pounds and had gained almost 12 pounds in the last six months. After a lot of convincing, Meghan finally went to Dr. Charles' clinic and had a meltdown.

Meghan was upset that Dr. Procter had told her that she might even die if she did not take care of her weight in their last appointment.

In the episode, Meghan confessed that the statement felt like he was calling her a "failure." Dr. Procter tried to explain to Meghan that losing 200 pounds after her surgery was monumental. Meghan admitted that some of the things said by Dr. Procter were triggering for her, but the doctor in turn asked her if she had taken a single follow-up appointment after the surgery.

She tried to pin the blame on Dr. Procter, stating that she received no call from the clinic. Dr. Procter asked her if she had followed the program and eaten right, but she refused to answer.

Dr. Procter felt that Meghan could easily get influenced and be drifted out of the program. After asking her to take ownership, Dr. Procter said that he would not yell at her if she did not follow the program.

Dr. Charles smirked after hearing Meghan say "no." She stormed out of the clinic after the incident and accused Dr. Procter of not caring how she felt.

1000-Lb. Best Friends fans felt that Meghan was fake crying and that Dr. Procter was just being honest.

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Dr. Proctor is a saint for not laughing at these “victim” tears #1000lbBestFriends Dr. Proctor is a saint for not laughing at these “victim” tears #1000lbBestFriends

1000-Lb. Best Friends fans slam Meghan for not taking responsibility for her weight

Outside of the clinic, Meghan said that the doctor smirked like it wasn't a big deal when she poured her heart out to him. However, she refused to listen to the doctor's reasoning and left without completing her session.

1000-Lb. Best Friends fans slammed Meghan for having another meltdown at the doctor's clinic and said that Dr. Procter was just trying to help her.

bri @brileighh11 Meagan has nothing to be mad at dr.mcdreamy for. He was just honest #1000LBBestFriends Meagan has nothing to be mad at dr.mcdreamy for. He was just honest #1000LBBestFriends https://t.co/rnRQudFUQF

Jayme Madden @gerberbaby2008 And the award for best avoider of her life problems goes to...MEGHAN!! #1000lbBestFriends And the award for best avoider of her life problems goes to...MEGHAN!! #1000lbBestFriends https://t.co/Z5P2QwFO1L

Beth Ann 🇺🇸 @YukonNurse She can’t keep blaming everyone else for her failure. Be accountable for your own actions. #1000lbBestFriends She can’t keep blaming everyone else for her failure. Be accountable for your own actions. #1000lbBestFriends

CarriageReturn @return_carriage Megan's DANGEROUSLY close to that one lady on #my600lblife who yelled at the physical therapist. #1000lbBestFriends Megan's DANGEROUSLY close to that one lady on #my600lblife who yelled at the physical therapist. #1000lbBestFriends

🇺🇦 sarah🐸 @turaffes i understand where meghan's coming from but dr. procter is trying to help her understand accountability and sometimes it's not easy to come to terms with #1000lbBestFriends i understand where meghan's coming from but dr. procter is trying to help her understand accountability and sometimes it's not easy to come to terms with #1000lbBestFriends

Naves @vulnaviaj Meghan is a professional victim. There’s always a reason why she’s not doing what she’s supposed to do to lose weight. It’s everyone and everything fault but hers. #1000lbBestFriends Meghan is a professional victim. There’s always a reason why she’s not doing what she’s supposed to do to lose weight. It’s everyone and everything fault but hers. #1000lbBestFriends

Chrissy B @NealesMom1

#1000lbBestFriends I am so tired of Meghan!!!! She used to be so inspiring - what happened?!!! I am so tired of Meghan!!!! She used to be so inspiring - what happened?!!! #1000lbBestFriends

Rew 🍯🇯🇲 @M1kyrew Meghan, needs therapy. You are a failure. Let’s keep it real. You lost almost 200 lbs after your surgery. Keep going. Keep pushing. Dr. Procter is trying to save your life and you are being mad at his choice of words. #1000lbBestFriends Meghan, needs therapy. You are a failure. Let’s keep it real. You lost almost 200 lbs after your surgery. Keep going. Keep pushing. Dr. Procter is trying to save your life and you are being mad at his choice of words. #1000lbBestFriends https://t.co/sFqKcGOtia

Alex @thee_alexandrab Meghan, just acknowledge the fact you fell off the wagon. It’s OKAY. But we’re all exhausted with your melt downs #1000lbBestFriends Meghan, just acknowledge the fact you fell off the wagon. It’s OKAY. But we’re all exhausted with your melt downs #1000lbBestFriends

Recap of 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 1

TLC's description of the episode, titled We're Back (The Weight Is Over), reads:

"Our favorite obese best friends are back. Vannessa reveals her post-surgery body while Meghan struggles with stalled weight loss. Ashley hopes to get surgery and makes journals to help stay on track, but it gets thrown in her face. Tina's house floods."

Last week on 1000-Lb. Best Friends, the four friends went to the skating rink but couldn't skate because of their weight. Meghan asked her friends not to say anything about Dr. Procter's weight loss program as she was frustrated with it.

Vanessa, who lost a lot of weight, asked Meghan to accompany her but she refused. Vanessa asked Meghan to step on the weighing machine but the latter caused a scene and yelled at her friends before storming out.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 1000-Lb. Best Friends every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

