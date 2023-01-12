"Victim tears": 1000-Lb. Best Friends fans slam Ashley for storming out of Dr. Procter's clinic

TLC aired 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 2, titled The Weigh-In Is the Hardest Part, on Wednesday, January 11 at 10 pm ET.
In the episode, Meghan was seen getting angry at her friends when they asked her to weigh herself. She had not gone to Dr. Charles Procter or weighed herself in six months and her friends were concerned that she might have gained some weight.
Meghan initially stormed off but returned later. She weighed 315.2 pounds and had gained almost 12 pounds in the last six months. After a lot of convincing, Meghan finally went to Dr. Charles' clinic and had a meltdown.
Meghan was upset that Dr. Procter had told her that she might even die if she did not take care of her weight in their last appointment.
In the episode, Meghan confessed that the statement felt like he was calling her a "failure." Dr. Procter tried to explain to Meghan that losing 200 pounds after her surgery was monumental. Meghan admitted that some of the things said by Dr. Procter were triggering for her, but the doctor in turn asked her if she had taken a single follow-up appointment after the surgery.
She tried to pin the blame on Dr. Procter, stating that she received no call from the clinic. Dr. Procter asked her if she had followed the program and eaten right, but she refused to answer.
Dr. Procter felt that Meghan could easily get influenced and be drifted out of the program. After asking her to take ownership, Dr. Procter said that he would not yell at her if she did not follow the program.
Dr. Charles smirked after hearing Meghan say "no." She stormed out of the clinic after the incident and accused Dr. Procter of not caring how she felt.
1000-Lb. Best Friends fans felt that Meghan was fake crying and that Dr. Procter was just being honest.
1000-Lb. Best Friends fans slam Meghan for not taking responsibility for her weight
Outside of the clinic, Meghan said that the doctor smirked like it wasn't a big deal when she poured her heart out to him. However, she refused to listen to the doctor's reasoning and left without completing her session.
1000-Lb. Best Friends fans slammed Meghan for having another meltdown at the doctor's clinic and said that Dr. Procter was just trying to help her.
Recap of 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 1
TLC's description of the episode, titled We're Back (The Weight Is Over), reads:
"Our favorite obese best friends are back. Vannessa reveals her post-surgery body while Meghan struggles with stalled weight loss. Ashley hopes to get surgery and makes journals to help stay on track, but it gets thrown in her face. Tina's house floods."
Last week on 1000-Lb. Best Friends, the four friends went to the skating rink but couldn't skate because of their weight. Meghan asked her friends not to say anything about Dr. Procter's weight loss program as she was frustrated with it.
Vanessa, who lost a lot of weight, asked Meghan to accompany her but she refused. Vanessa asked Meghan to step on the weighing machine but the latter caused a scene and yelled at her friends before storming out.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 1000-Lb. Best Friends every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.