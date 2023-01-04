How old is Meghan Crumpler? TLC star reveals in 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 preview that she’s “spiraling out of control”

1000-lb Best Friends season 2 is set to feature the journey of four best friends who do absolutely everything together, including losing weight. While some are succeeding in the upcoming season and are on the right path, others are struggling.

One of the cast members of the upcoming series is Meghan Crumpler, the 44-year-old reality star who makes her own crafts.

Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends will premiere on Wednesday, January 4, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

1000-lb Best Friends star Meghan Crumpler is struggling to lose weight

1000-lb Best Friends season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, but not everything is jolly with the four best friends. Meghan Crumpler, who needed an oxygen cylinder to be able to move around at the beginning of season 1, had successfully lost a significant amount of weight and was on a healthier path. However, as clips of the upcoming season surface, it is evident that the reality star has faced a few setbacks.

The reality star admitted to spiraling out of control in an exclusive clip from 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 uploaded by Us Weekly. She added:

“My life just feels like [it’s] in a million pieces right now. I’m kind of spiraling out of control.”

However, her weight loss journey isn’t the only thing on her mind. In the clip, she tells her co-stars and best friends Vannessa, Tina, and Ashely that she’s “not feeling it” when it comes to her wedding while they are trying on dresses.

Tina confronts the future bride about her decision and asks her why she’s really getting married. She asks her if she really loves Jon and whether he’s the love of her life, and she asks Meghan if she’s only getting married because she doesn’t want to be alone.

In another clip uploaded to social media, Vannessa is seen yelling at Meghan and telling her that she needs to lose weight or else she’s going to die. She’s not the only one concerned about the 1000-lb Best Friends star’s weight, as the clip briefly showed Meghan during a doctor’s visit.

In the clip, Dr. Charles Procter isn’t quite happy with Meghan’s lack of effort with her weight loss journey and asks her if she’s been doing what she needs to do on her part to live a healthier life and reminds her that she hasn’t made it to a single aftercare appointment.

In the clip, he said:

"One of my main goals with Meghan has been trying to get her to take ownership of her own health."

Meghan tells Tina that she needs to leave and is heard crying behind the scenes in a washroom.

1000-lb Best Friends follows four best friends on their weight loss journey

1000-lb Best Friends follows four best friends as they try to live healthy lives and lose some weight. The four cast members have been friends for years and have decided to embark on this journey together with the help of Too Large’s Dr. Charles Procter.

The show’s description reads:

"Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart, and a wicked sense of humor."

Tune in on January 4, at 10 pm ET on TLC. Episodes of the show will be available on TLC Go and Discovery+.

