Who is Ashely Sutton from 1000-Lb Best Friends 2023? Georgia native struggles to lose weight despite having gastric sleeve surgery

1000-Lb Best Friends is set to return to TLC for another season and the best friends are on a mission to be healthier. However, not everyone is progressing at the same pace.

Ashely Sutton, a reality star from Georgia, is struggling to lose weight despite having undergone gastric sleeve surgery. Joining Ashley on her mission to lose weight and live a healthier life are Megan, Tina, and Vannessa.

1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 will premiere on January 4, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Meet Ashely Sutton ahead of 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2

Ashely Sutton is among the four best friends who at the center of TLC’s 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2. The upcoming season will revolve around the four best friends who live to do everything together. They have now taken it upon themselves to help and motivate each other on their weight loss and healthcare journey.

The reality star is currently 36 years old and single. She has been dealing with weight issues almost all her life, as they began when she was just six. In 11000-Lb Best Friends season 1, it was revealed that the cast member had previously undergone gastric sleeve surgery, a surgical weight loss procedure, in 2014.

As part of the process, the surgeon removes a large part of the stomach, leaving the stomach in a tube shape and the size of a banana. While it restricts the amount of food that one can consume, it isn’t entirely effective if the patient is unwilling to make drastic lifestyle changes.

In season 1, Ashely said:

"I just thought that the sleeve could do all the work for me, and I can just eat junk food and still lose weight. So, I eventually gained all of that back and then some."

Ashely visited Dr. Charles Procter Jr., who told her that he doesn’t make smaller sleeves out of existing stomach sleeves. The doctor also told her that in order to ensure weight loss, they’d have to perform an operation that would ensure less food absorption, which is done through bypass surgery.

However, he told the 1000-Lb Best Friends cast member that it carries an additional risk due to her previous surgery and to be approved for it, she would need to lose at least 30 pounds.

In the episode, she added:

"This is a huge a** goal. Thirty pounds is a toddler child that I have to lose in two months, and I’m freaking out because for the last year and a half, I’ve been sitting on my a**."

More about 1000-Lb Best Friends

TLC show's season 2 will feature the four best friends on a mission to lead healthier lives, and while one of them is thriving, the others, not so much. Vannessa Cross underwent weight loss surgery six months ago and according to the trailer, she feels amazing.

However, the sneak peak of the show uploaded on social media highlighted Megan’s struggles. In the clip, Vannessa is seen yelling at Megan, telling her that if she doesn’t lose weight, she’ll die and the reality star walks out.

The clip further teased Megan having an emotional breakdown while visiting the doctor, who points out that she hasn’t kept up with a single aftercare appointment since her surgery.

Tune in on January 4, 2023 to see what happens when 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 premieres on TLC.

