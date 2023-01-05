"Meghan is a whiner": Fans left unimpressed by Meghan Crumpler's behavior in 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 premiere

1000-Lb Best Friends aired the premiere episode of its second season on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.
The one-hour episode documented the weight loss journey of Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, and Ashley Sutton. It showed them spending quality time with each other and encourgaged one another to live healthy lives and follow good lifestyles. Needless to say, they are keeping viewers hooked to the new installment of the popular series.
On this week's episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends, Meghan Crumpler's attitude towards her best friends as well as towards her doctor and her fitness regime didn't sit well with viewers. The star didn't want to talk about her weight loss journey and addressed several concerns throughout the course of the episode.
Fans were upset with Meghan over several issues. They slammed her for not taking her weight loss journey seriously and behaving poorly with Dr. Procter. They also expressed their disappointment with the reality star over her behavior with her friends. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of 1000-Lb Best Friends reads:
"Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart and a wicked sense of humor as they share the secrets of their crazy yo-yo diet sisterhood. From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now."
Meghan doesn't want to talk about her weight loss journey on 1000-Lb Best Friends
The premiere episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 saw the best friends spending some quality time with each other. The women went on to enjoy a day of skating and most of them realized that it wasn't their cup of tea as they struggled to manage their weight on the skating rink. Meghan, however, confessed that it was her day and she would do whatever she wanted to.
Later on, the friends began talking about their weight loss journey and Dr. Procter's treatment plan. Meghan was seemingly frustrated with the same and asked her friends not to bring up anything related to weight, weight loss or the doctor's program. Meanwhile, Vanessa, who has shown incredible weight loss compared to last season when she had her surgery, went to the doctor for a consultation.
Vanessa revealed that her fellow 1000-Lb Best Friends cast member Meghan was set to accompany her on a visit to Dr. Procter and give him an update on their journey. However Meghan apparently backed out as she didn't want to face the doctor. Vanessa thought that her friend was "just messing up on her weight loss and didn't want to be held accountable."
Later on in the episode, the friends realized that Meghan was afraid of the scale. While Ashley noted that the former was avoiding Dr. Procter not because of her dislike towards him but because she failed to lose weight. Meghan was upset about her fellow cast members constantly talking about her weight.
When Vanessa confronted her about the possibility of dying if she didn't lose weight, Meghan just screamed at her friends and left the scene.
By the end of 1000-Lb Best Friends episode, viewers witnessed Tina's house being flooded, which led to members of her house staying in one hotel room together. However, Meghan and her fiance decided to stay with Tina and the others, instead of getting their own room.
In a preview clip, Meghan decided to visit Dr. Procter to give him an update. When the latter asked her if she was putting any effort towards her weight loss journey, she admitted to not giving her best to the same. The doctor's response irked her, leading the star to leave the clinic.
Fans react to Meghan's behavior on 1000-Lb Best Friends
Fans felt that she was rude and annoying. They further asked her and her fiance to get their own place and not be dependent on Tina. Some also criticized her for her poor behavior throughout the episode. Check out what they have to say.
1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 has aired an interesting premiere. As the season progresses, viewers will witness more complications amongst the ladies as they navigate their weight loss journey and create adequate drama.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends next Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.