"Meghan is a whiner": Fans left unimpressed by Meghan Crumpler's behavior in 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 premiere

1000-Lb Best Friends aired the premiere episode of its second season on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

The one-hour episode documented the weight loss journey of Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, and Ashley Sutton. It showed them spending quality time with each other and encourgaged one another to live healthy lives and follow good lifestyles. Needless to say, they are keeping viewers hooked to the new installment of the popular series.

On this week's episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends, Meghan Crumpler's attitude towards her best friends as well as towards her doctor and her fitness regime didn't sit well with viewers. The star didn't want to talk about her weight loss journey and addressed several concerns throughout the course of the episode.

Fans were upset with Meghan over several issues. They slammed her for not taking her weight loss journey seriously and behaving poorly with Dr. Procter. They also expressed their disappointment with the reality star over her behavior with her friends. One tweeted:

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 Meghan is a whiner. She blames everybody else for her weight. She needs to grow up. Such a pathetic baby. #1000lbBestFriends Meghan is a whiner. She blames everybody else for her weight. She needs to grow up. Such a pathetic baby. #1000lbBestFriends

The official synopsis of 1000-Lb Best Friends reads:

"Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart and a wicked sense of humor as they share the secrets of their crazy yo-yo diet sisterhood. From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now."

Meghan doesn't want to talk about her weight loss journey on 1000-Lb Best Friends

The premiere episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 saw the best friends spending some quality time with each other. The women went on to enjoy a day of skating and most of them realized that it wasn't their cup of tea as they struggled to manage their weight on the skating rink. Meghan, however, confessed that it was her day and she would do whatever she wanted to.

Later on, the friends began talking about their weight loss journey and Dr. Procter's treatment plan. Meghan was seemingly frustrated with the same and asked her friends not to bring up anything related to weight, weight loss or the doctor's program. Meanwhile, Vanessa, who has shown incredible weight loss compared to last season when she had her surgery, went to the doctor for a consultation.

Vanessa revealed that her fellow 1000-Lb Best Friends cast member Meghan was set to accompany her on a visit to Dr. Procter and give him an update on their journey. However Meghan apparently backed out as she didn't want to face the doctor. Vanessa thought that her friend was "just messing up on her weight loss and didn't want to be held accountable."

TLC Network @TLC Vannessa weighs in at Dr. Procter's office in the season premiere of #1000lbBestFriends , tonight at 10/9c! Vannessa weighs in at Dr. Procter's office in the season premiere of #1000lbBestFriends, tonight at 10/9c! https://t.co/GzN1jYs1NJ

Later on in the episode, the friends realized that Meghan was afraid of the scale. While Ashley noted that the former was avoiding Dr. Procter not because of her dislike towards him but because she failed to lose weight. Meghan was upset about her fellow cast members constantly talking about her weight.

When Vanessa confronted her about the possibility of dying if she didn't lose weight, Meghan just screamed at her friends and left the scene.

By the end of 1000-Lb Best Friends episode, viewers witnessed Tina's house being flooded, which led to members of her house staying in one hotel room together. However, Meghan and her fiance decided to stay with Tina and the others, instead of getting their own room.

In a preview clip, Meghan decided to visit Dr. Procter to give him an update. When the latter asked her if she was putting any effort towards her weight loss journey, she admitted to not giving her best to the same. The doctor's response irked her, leading the star to leave the clinic.

Fans react to Meghan's behavior on 1000-Lb Best Friends

Fans felt that she was rude and annoying. They further asked her and her fiance to get their own place and not be dependent on Tina. Some also criticized her for her poor behavior throughout the episode. Check out what they have to say.

Naves @vulnaviaj I’m confused on why Megan & her fiancé can’t get there own room? Do neither of them work. I thought Megan had a job. #1000lbBestFriends I’m confused on why Megan & her fiancé can’t get there own room? Do neither of them work. I thought Megan had a job. #1000lbBestFriends

Ash_lee @sarcastic_blair Does Meghan & her boyfriend not have jobs? That’s weird they aren’t contributing anything financially #1000lbBestFriends Does Meghan & her boyfriend not have jobs? That’s weird they aren’t contributing anything financially #1000lbBestFriends

⚾SportsBelle🏈 @Pitcrewprincess I don't understand what's happened to Meaghan, she was so motivated and happy after her surgery. Then suddenly we saw her and John living in Tinas basement and she's thumbing her nose at the rules of what to eat after surgery. It just doesn't make sense. #1000lbBestFriends I don't understand what's happened to Meaghan, she was so motivated and happy after her surgery. Then suddenly we saw her and John living in Tinas basement and she's thumbing her nose at the rules of what to eat after surgery. It just doesn't make sense. #1000lbBestFriends

🎭LouisAnna🎭 @JDCoop1960 Why can’t Meghan & her fiancé get their their own hotel room??They’re too old to be dependent on Tina & her husband. #1000lbBestFriends Why can’t Meghan & her fiancé get their their own hotel room??They’re too old to be dependent on Tina & her husband. #1000lbBestFriends

Tymmerie @Tymmerie How do Megan and her bf support themselves?? They don't have money for a couple of nights in their own hotel room? Were they even paying rent to Tina? #1000lbbestfriends How do Megan and her bf support themselves?? They don't have money for a couple of nights in their own hotel room? Were they even paying rent to Tina? #1000lbbestfriends

Rew 🍯🇯🇲 @M1kyrew I love Meghan A LOT. However, I refuse to listen to her complained during another season. Either you want to live or you don’t. I am so proud of Vanessa. Lean on her for motivation. Instead of being jealous. Meghan, you can def. do this again! #1000lbBestFriends I love Meghan A LOT. However, I refuse to listen to her complained during another season. Either you want to live or you don’t. I am so proud of Vanessa. Lean on her for motivation. Instead of being jealous. Meghan, you can def. do this again! #1000lbBestFriends

Naves @vulnaviaj I guess this is going to be another season of Megan making excuses about why she hasn’t lost weight. #1000lbBestFriends I guess this is going to be another season of Megan making excuses about why she hasn’t lost weight. #1000lbBestFriends

Kimbally’s Dentist ♍️ @play_wit_urmama After all the hell she gave her friend to lose weight, and now she doesn’t want to have a follow up appointment. #1000lbBestFriends After all the hell she gave her friend to lose weight, and now she doesn’t want to have a follow up appointment. #1000lbBestFriends

Chrissy B @NealesMom1

#1000lbBestFriends What happened to Meghan? She used to be the motivator of the group. What happened to Meghan? She used to be the motivator of the group. #1000lbBestFriends

OneOfAKind ♌️ @mstenacious1 Meghan just mad bc Vanessa lost her weight that’s what it is #1000lbBestFriends Meghan just mad bc Vanessa lost her weight that’s what it is #1000lbBestFriends

evelyn⁷ @evyy0_0 meghan is so lucky to have friends that care ab her and push her to reach her goals and yet she freaks out whenever they try to help her #1000lbbestfriends meghan is so lucky to have friends that care ab her and push her to reach her goals and yet she freaks out whenever they try to help her #1000lbbestfriends

1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 has aired an interesting premiere. As the season progresses, viewers will witness more complications amongst the ladies as they navigate their weight loss journey and create adequate drama.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends next Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

