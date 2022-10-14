Ghia on Shark Tank: Cost, backstory, founder and all about the non-alcoholic apéritif business

Melanie Masarin, founder and CEO of Ghia, is set to pitch her spirits-free, non-toxic aperitif drink on the new episode of Shark Tank, airing Friday, October 14 at 8/7c on ABC.

In Season 14's Episode 4 of Shark Tank, the founder will explain the story behind her drink and try to impress Sharks Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec.

The synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

“An entrepreneur from Los Angeles hopes to give all the highs of life without the booze with her natural nonalcoholic beverage.”

Ghia is inspired by the Mediterranean culture, and the product can be purchased from Amazon or from its website at prices ranging from $32 – $75.

Ghia's bid on Shark Tank reflects the urgent need for a variety of non-alcoholic beverages

Ghia was invented after Melanie Masarin was out of options to drink a non-alcoholic beverage while touring with friends near the Mediterranean Sea.

She then started working on creating a drink that people could choose to consume without any hesitation. As per Forbes, she said:

“I think the idea for Ghia was right in front of my eyes for a few years. And it was a personal frustration of mine, not knowing what to drink when I was going out and often being questioned for not drinking.”

Ghia was then launched in June 2020, with its hero product, The Apéritif ("OG Bitter"), featuring hints of citrus and florals. The drink created a lot of buzz and received great reviews from renowned personalities like chef Antoni Porowski, Jessica Alba, and Priyanka Chopra. The drink was also served at a host of restaurants and hotels.

The spirits-free, non-toxic aperitif drink that is prepared using all-natural ingredients has won various accolades, including being the first non-alcoholic brand to win Esquire's "Drink of the Year" in 2020.

More details about Ghia's products and thoughts

Ghia's net worth is reportedly $1 million. The market size of Ghia is $800 billion and is expected to rise to $1.6 trillion by 2025.

The drinks are available nationwide across 750+ bars, liquor stores, hotels, and mom-and-pop grocers. The product is even shipped across 50 states in the US and has partnered with Mayple too.

The official website says the drinks are kosher-certified, gluten-free, and vegan, with no artificial flavors, caffeine, or sugar. The brand sells different types of drinks, such as First Sip Kit, Apéritif, Le Spritz, and Ghianduja.

The best part about Ghia is that the drink can be consumed for 3 to 4 weeks after opening its bottle, and the drink does not require refrigeration.

Keeping the environmental aspect in mind, Ghia's marketing material is made of 100% paper and biodegradable sinks so that it can embrace "one-packaging."

About Ghia's founder Melanie Masarin appearing on Shark Tank

CEO of Ghia Melanie studied Economics with a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University. She then worked as a Financial Analyst, Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs.

Over her career, she has worked for different companies, including Dig Inn, American Eagle Outfitters, and Glossier. Speaking about why she created the non-alcoholic drink, she mentions:

"I spent my childhood summers near the Mediterranean, where Aperitivo is a way of life. I remember my mother and grandmother making giant jugs of limoncello, using freshly-picked lemons, that we’d pour into the night (and sometimes mornings) until Fall came around. We wanted to make a drink that would take you to this place without numbing the night; a drink you’d remember in the morning."

Adding:

"So we created GHIA, a spirits-free apéritif adapted for modern times. It’s an invitation - to take a moment for yourself, to watch the sunset, to move from work into play and to take care of your loved ones."

