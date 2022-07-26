Ghislaine Maxwell update: Former socialite transferred to low-security prison in Florida

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, has been sent to a low-security jail in FCI Tallahassee, Florida, to serve her 20-year prison sentence, the Bureau of Prisons stated.

Maxwell is accused of helping wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls. Earlier this month, Maxwell had appealed against her conviction.

At the Florida jail, Maxwell will get to do yoga and pilates or play football, as per the facility's official website.

David Rogers @DavidRo03389232 Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to minimum security prison. She should be in the worst prison possible suffering every day she is in there. Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to minimum security prison. She should be in the worst prison possible suffering every day she is in there.

Maxwell's lawyers repeatedly pointed out the despicable living conditions in the Brooklyn jail, calling it "reprehensible." Her lawyers further argued that she was subjected to harsh treatment because of her relationship with Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the infamous Robert Maxwell, was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since her arrest in July 2020.

Ghislaine Maxwell's new prison offers plenty of recreational activities

Maxwell was moved to the Florida prison last week on Friday, a source close to the defense stated. But it was not the facility her lawyers requested; they wanted one in Danbury, Connecticut.

Dr. Fang Fang @DocFangFang It makes me sick to think that Ghislaine Maxwell only got 20 yrs and not a single client has been arrested. It makes me sick to think that Ghislaine Maxwell only got 20 yrs and not a single client has been arrested.

As per reports, the new facility offers several recreational opportunities like an artwork and hobby craft program and talent shows.

Ghislaine Maxwell can spend over $300 at the commissary, where she can get smoked gouda spread for $1.80 and Nutella for $4.90, a report by FOX stated.

Meanwhile, her lawyers alleged that Maxwell was not given proper water or food at the previous prison. In court, her lawyers said that guards would not let her sleep as they would shine torches into her eyes every 15 minutes.

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Imagine if the amount of time, money and attention being wasted on the January 6 committee were used to do something helpful... like investigate and arrest the elite pedophile clients of Ghislaine Maxwell. Imagine if the amount of time, money and attention being wasted on the January 6 committee were used to do something helpful... like investigate and arrest the elite pedophile clients of Ghislaine Maxwell.

FCI Tallahassee opened in 1938 and does not have any male inmates. It has 755 female inmates, according to data by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At the facility, Ghislaine Maxwell will have to begin her day at 6 a.m. and maintain a recurring job.

Prosecutors wanted harsher punishment for accused socialite Ghislaine Maxwell

The prosecution wanted to lock Maxwell away for at least 30 years. However, the defense argued that Maxwell should not be punished for Epstein's wrongdoing. They further stated that Maxwell had an emotionally abusive childhood because of her father, which made her vulnerable to Epstein's manipulation.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested three years ago for s*x trafficking. However, he killed himself while awaiting trial in a New York City jail.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail because she "repeatedly, and over many years, participated in a horrific scheme to traffic young girls, some the age of 14."

🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 @LionelMedia So, tell me. How many people did Ghislaine Maxwell bring down? How many human traffickers and child predators are doing time because of her testimony? Name one thing that her prosecution accomplished. Go ahead. I have all day. So, tell me. How many people did Ghislaine Maxwell bring down? How many human traffickers and child predators are doing time because of her testimony? Name one thing that her prosecution accomplished. Go ahead. I have all day. https://t.co/nVm9D3VUBW

The charges were based on the abuse carried out between 1994 and 2004. During that time, four women were abused, mainly at Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, a five-hour drive from Maxwell's new prison.

However, Ghislaine Maxwell maintained she was innocent even after being convicted on five of the six charges she faced.

