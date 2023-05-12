The season 2 finale of Ghosts was filled with crazy plot twists as Jay and Sam tried to debunk the mystery of the Woodstone estate. While Samantha believed that the house was rightfully hers, it is revealed that a young woman named Kelsey was in fact the rightful heir. Sam and Jay did what they did best to get to the root of this problem, i.e. confronting ghosts.

This episode of Ghosts, titled The Heir, was directed by Christine Gernon and written by Talia Bernstein. It aired on Thursday, May 11, on CBS.

Ghosts Season 2 finale recap: Will Sam and Jay lose the Woodstone estate?

Samantha and Jay received an unwelcome surprise at the very beginning of the episode. Apparently, the Woodstone estate could have a different heir. A young woman named Kelsey showed up and claimed that her mother, who was an exotic dancer, had a relationship with Sam's uncle, David Woodstone.

This meant that Sam's great-aunt was in fact Kelsey's grandmother, in turn making her a more prominent Woodstone than Sam. Even DNA tests confirmed that the house belonged to Kelsey.

Suddenly, Trevor revealed that his brother David was in fact banned from the strip club where David and Kelsey's mom met. Sam and Jay showed up at the site of David's death and met his ghost. The latter revealed that there was no chance Kelsey was born in 1997 since he had been sterile since 1993.

Sam confronted Kelsey and asked her to get a new DNA test but her lawyer Dan rejected this proposal. Apparently, Dan asked Kelsey to pose as Sam's cousin for $10,000 as he had received an offer from the Four Seasons to buy the property. He was going to give Sam and Jay some of the money while the rest was going to be used to pay off his gambling debts.

The estate was once again Sam and Jay's, who decided to not take up the Four Seasons offer since the ghosts of the house had almost become like family. Suddenly the couple saw a white light emerging from the Woodstone house. They speculated that one of the ghosts got sucked off. Jay wished the ghost was Trevor.

Meanwhile, at the Woodstone estate, Alberta and Hetty were still not on talking terms after the reveal of Alberta's murderer. Hetty was apologetic for her actions but Alberta demanded the ghost court to banish Hetty for an entire year in the woods. Thankfully, she had a change of heart and forgave Hetty's sentence. But for penance, the latter was ordered to give up her room and move in with Flower. This overjoyed the latter, since she could now have fun with her new roommate.

CBS' Ghosts synopsis

Ghosts is an American sitcom that CBS has adapted from the British series of the same name. According to Rotten Tomatoes, its official synopsis reads as:

"Samantha, a cheerful freelance journalist, and Jay, an up-and-coming chef from the city, throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge run-down country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast -- only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents."

It further continues:

"The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700's Militiaman, a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens and an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them."

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha “Sam” Arondekar and Utkarsh Ambudkar as her husband, Jay Arondekar.

The series was renewed for a third season in January 2023.

