Who is Honey Lestrange? Exotic dancer accuses Halsey of humiliating and disrespecting her 

Halsey has been exposed by exotic dancer Honey LeStrange for not being paid enough after booking out the entire club. The singer was promoting her 2019 single at the Cheetah. Halsey also insisted that all dancers were to be present on her promotional night, which LeStrange found unusual as celebrities do not often make such requests.

As the event unfolded, LeStrange was performing for the night and was unexpectedly pulled off stage so that Halsey could perform. This cost LeStrange her chance to earn for the night.

LeStrange added that dancers dislike working at celebrity parties due to low pay. However, her fellow dancers were being tipped sufficiently throughout the event, which kept her hopes up too.

Halsey leaves dancer Honey Lestrange monetarily stranded

LeStrange narrated the incident on TikTok. She stated that as she began starting her set onstage, she was interrupted by her manager who told her that Halsey would be performing then. When the singer went on stage to perform, the audience assumed that that would be the finale and ended up tossing all the money they had on stage. Unfortunately, as LeStrange took the stage following Halsey’s performance, the majority of the guests began to leave as they had no money to spare.

Halsey reportedly gave the money thrown at her to the dancers. A total of 36 dancers split the money, with each receiving approximately $120 dollars. However, the dancers have to pay a certain fees to the club to be allowed to perform. They also do not receive an hourly wage. This left LeStrange with only $20 for the night after being on duty between 9:00 pm and 2:00 am.

As the TikTok video began going viral online, some netizens insisted that Halsey must pay the dancers a sufficient amount after taking over the stage. Others claimed that the singer must not have known the consequences of her actions. LeStrange made another TikTok video claiming that Halsey knew that the dancers would be losing out on pay that night. LeStrange said:

“she knew…. if she did not know I don’t know how she made it to adulthood. And she f**king knows now.”

LeStrange said in an interview with the Daily Dot that she would like an apology from Halsey, and for the singer to acknowledge the situation at hand. LeStrange said:

“Regardless of whether those were her intentions, I was taken off stage and humiliated. I want to know that she has the compassion to see how embarrassing it would be for a regular person to perform after celebrity for pity scraps. If she apologized I would accept it.”

The dancer added that not only did she lose out on her income, but also the opportunity to perform for a large crowd.

LeStrange added that if Halsey wanted to support s*x workers, which she claimed to wish to do, she should do so by:

“Donating to orgs, pushing policy change, speaking out against people who use us as props like I believe she did that night. Supporting us doesn’t just mean pretending to be us for a night.”

As of now, Halsey has not commented on the matter. The 27-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to speak of her postpartum experience.

