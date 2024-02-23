Ghosts season 3 episode 3: Release date, where to watch and more

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to arrive on CBS on February 29, 2024. The plot of the upcoming episode will have a twist, with guests visiting the lead duo in their mansion.

With some changes in the number of spirits, thanks to Flower moving on to the afterlife and the revelation about the hidden powers of Sasappis, the scenario in Sam and Jay’s home is set to have more surprises.

Ghosts season 3 is the third instalment of the American take on the original British series of the same name. While the first season of the American series premiered in October 2021, the current season dropped on February 15, 2024.

Like the previous seasons, season 3 also has Joe Port and Joe Wiseman as the showrunners. The show has been picking good ratings since its inception.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. The reader’s discretion is advisable.

Ghosts season 3 episode 3: When will it arrive?

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 will arrive on February 29, 2024 (Image via CBS)

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 is slated to drop on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 8.30 pm ET.

As CBS will release it in all the regions simultaneously, the timings for the other regions will vary as per time zone. Some of the timings based on regions are mentioned below:

Hawaii Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 3.30 pm Pacific Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 5.30 pm Central Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 7.30 pm Eastern Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 8.30 pm Ontario, Canada Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 8.30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 30, 2024 1.30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, February 30, 2024 10.30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 30, 2024 11.30 am

Where to watch Ghosts season 3 episode 3?

Jay and Sasappis have a new-found friendship (Image via Instagram)

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 will arrive on its official channel CBS at its stipulated time on February 29, 2024. Viewers who do not have a cable connection or antenna to access CBS can live stream the episode through YouTube TV, Fubo TV or Hulu with Live TV.

Viewers who want to watch the episode at their convenience can stream it on Paramount Plus, the streaming partner for the show. While Paramount Plus offers the episode a day after it has aired on CBS, Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream it live.

Viewers trying to watch from non-accessible geolocations or trying to avoid geo-blocking can avail of reliable VPN services to watch Ghosts season 3 episode 3.

A short recap of Ghosts season 3 episode 2

The second episode of Ghosts season 3, titled Man of Your Dreams, started with Jay and Sam disagreeing about where to place their new TV to watch shows without the ghosts. However, by the end of the episode, events compel them to give up the intention to set up the device.

The big reveal of the episode was Sasappis’s hidden power to enter other people’s dreams. He entered Jay’s dream and manipulated him to buy a pizza oven for his restaurant. When he disclosed that to Sam, she urged Sass to use the power again to coerce Jay into setting up the TV as per her preference.

However, things spilled open when Pete found this unethical and confronted Sass while he was already inside Jay’s dream. Jay heard Sass’s side of the conversation and felt hurt at being used.

Sass entered in the next dream apologizing to Jay and forging a new friendship with him.

Sass entered Jay's dream to manipulate him (Image via Instagram)

On another thread, Isaac informed Sam and other ghosts about Thorfinn’s previous spirit girlfriends.

Like Flower, the previous ghost lovers had also attained an afterlife when they were dating him. This information pushed Hetty and Alberta to try to attract Thor romantically in the hope of moving to the afterlife.

A depressed Thor rejected all advances, claiming that Flower was his only girlfriend who listened to everything he told her. As the Arondekar couple started preparing for the upcoming Halloween, Trevor came up with the idea of a seance to get Flower back, adding to Thor’s excitement.

What may happen in Ghosts season 3 episode 3?

Sass in a scene from the show (Image via CBS)

The synopsis of Ghosts season 3 episode 3 reads:

“When Jay’s sister and her boyfriend visit Woodstone Mansion, Eric reveals a major change that took place after his near-death experience there over Christmas.”

Titled He Sees Dead People, the Ghosts season 3 episode 3 will focus on Eric and his experiences.

Just as with Sam’s near-death experience, Eric’s near-fatal event possibly gave him the ability to see ghosts. Now that he and his girlfriend Bela are at Woodstone Mansion, it's likely that Eric sees many more individuals than are actually human.

While Jay believes in the ghost-seeing ability of his wife, his sister’s boyfriend also having the ability will add another dimension to their conversations. How Bela responds to all that remains to be seen. Moreover, as Eric, played by Andrew Leeds, is not a long-term cast member, the plot will exploit his ability creatively.

Watch out for Ghosts season 3 episode 3 to arrive on CBS on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and stream on Paramount+, the day after.