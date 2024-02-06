Ghosts Season 3: Release date, where to watch and more

CBS is returning with Ghosts season 3 soon. According to CBS' November release, the show is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The horror-comedy series falls in a genre similar to that of other CBS comedies such as The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola. According to the channel, the series was one of the top four comedies of 2022-23.

As with the previous season, the upcoming season of Ghosts is also set to land all the episodes on Thursdays, one each week. The time mentioned for the release is 8.30 pm ET.

Ghosts season 3 is the third run of the popular American sitcom which is an adaptation of the British series of the same name on BBC. After premiering in October 2021, the show returned for a second season in September 2022. The third season was ordered in January 2023 but only began filming in December of the same year due to the Hollywood strikes.

The premise of the show presents a married couple, Samantha and Jay, who have inherited a country house that is beautiful but inhabited by ghosts waiting for their afterlife. While Jay cannot feel the presence of the spirits, he has to believe his wife since Samantha can both see and hear the souls. The comic part includes the actions and conversations that the characters, both the living ones and the dead souls, exchange.

Ghosts season 3: Where and when to watch

While CBS is a local US network and does not operate outside the country, it has partnerships and permissions that allow other platforms to air their shows. All Paramount+ subscribers with a premium plan can watch CBS shows live. Viewers without a cable connection can opt for live TV on Fubo TV, YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV.

For viewers based in the UK and Australia, the CBS version of Ghosts season 3 will be available through a VPN service. This allows viewers in other geolocations to stream the show live at the time CBS is airing it. In Canada, the show is broadcast on Global TV.

A scene from the show (Image via CBS)

Keeping the regional release time differences in consideration, the following table indicates some of the timings for the show’s release.

Hawaii Time Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 3.30 pm Pacific Time Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 5.30 pm Central Time Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 7.30 pm Eastern Time Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8.30 pm Ontario, Canada Time Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8.30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 16, 2024, at 1.30 am

What is the expected plot for Ghosts season 3?

The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, leading to one of the major plot threads of Ghosts season 3. The finale of season 2 showed Sam noticing a beam of light from the roof of the mansion as the Arondekars were relaxing in the evening. The light indicates that one of the spirits moved into the afterlife.

However, the identity of the ghost was not revealed in the previous season. It will likely be brought up in the upcoming season, which is meant to have about ten episodes, unlike the previous seasons. The synopsis for the premiere episode of the show, titled The Owl, reads:

“Sam, Jay and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay’s restaurant.”

Which cast members are likely to return for the upcoming season?

A scene from the show (Image via CBS)

Rose McIver’s Samantha (Sam) and Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay Arondekar are definitely going to be back for Ghosts season 3. However, whether all actors playing the various spirits will be returning or not is not known since one soul moved into the afterlife, and the related actor will not continue to reprise his role.

All the spirits and their cast are Ashor Grodman’s Trevor, Brandon Scott Jones’s Isaac, Danielle Pinnock’s Alberta, Richie Moriarty’s Pete, Rebecca Wisocky’s Hetty, Sheila Carrasco’s Flower, John Hartman’s Nigel, Devan Chandler Long’s Thorfinn and Roman Zaragoza’s Sasappis. Whichever ghostly character has moved into the afterlife among these will not be returning in the upcoming season.

Tristan D Lalla’s Mark may make an appearance in a few of the episodes. But CBS has not come out with a formal trailer or teaser to hint at the expected cast and storyline.

Watch out for Ghosts season 3 to arrive on CBS and Paramount+, along with other live TV platforms, on February 15, 2024, at 8.30 ET.