Ghosts season 3 episode 4: Release date, where to watch and more

Ghosts season 3 episode 4 is expected to arrive on CBS on March 7, 2024, at its scheduled time as per the region of airing.

The Woodstone Mansion is having guests trooping in. In the previous episode, Jay’s sister Bela and her partner Eric visited them, causing some tense moments within the family.

While the Woodstone couple thwarted the incoming misunderstanding between Bela and Eric, the guests for Halloween in the upcoming episode are going to be different.

Ghosts season 3 episode 4 is the upcoming run of events the American comedy series presents on its parent channel and its streaming platform. The adaptation from the British show of the same name, Ghosts, presents a hilarious setting for the coexistence of humans and spirits, presented by showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port.

Renewed in January 2023, the show is airing its third season, which premiered on February 15, 2024.

Ghosts season 3 episode 4: When will it arrive?

Ghosts season 3 episode 4 is slated for release on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 8.30 pm Eastern Time.

Based on the region from where the viewers will watch the show, the airing time will differ. Ghosts season 3 episode 4 will land simultaneously across all zones that will air the show on CBS or live.

The timings for airing the upcoming episode in some of the regions are mentioned in the table below.

Hawaii Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 3.30 pm Pacific Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 5.30 pm Central Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 7.30 pm Eastern Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 8.30 pm Ontario, Canada Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 8.30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 8, 2024 1.30 am Central European Time Friday, March 8, 2024 2.30 am South Korea Time Friday, March 8, 2024 10.30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 11.30 am

Where to watch Ghosts season 3 episode 4?

The official channel to air Ghosts season 3 episode 4 is CBS, where it will arrive on Thursday, March 7.

Viewers who do not have a cable TV connection or an antenna can watch the episode the next day on the streaming partner, Paramount Plus. The episode will drop on Paramount+ in 24 hours’ time.

However, subscribers of Paramount Plus with Showtime can access the episode live while it's aired on CBS. Moreover, interested viewers availing other live streaming options like Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV can also stream Ghosts season 3 episode 4 at the time of its airing on its parent channel.

Furthermore, viewers travelling abroad or residing in areas with geo-blocking active can use reliable VPN services to watch the forthcoming episode.

A brief recap of Ghosts season 3 episode 3

Ghosts season 3 episode 3 was titled He Sees Dead People, where the “he” was Eric, Bela’s partner.

Jay’s sister Bela and her partner Eric visit the Woodstone Mansion while Sam has been away. Eric claims that he can see ghosts after supposedly having a near-death experience during Christmas. Bela is delighted about the fact.

However, Eric makes many inaccurate remarks about the resident ghosts of the mansion and claims to see some of them in the room. While Jay guesses the inaccuracies, he's afraid that expressing the truth may harm his friendship.

On one hand, Sam returns and is informed about Eric’s special ability, while on the other, Eric discloses to Sam and Jay that he cannot see the spirits in reality but wants to make Bela happy. Eric plans to fall down the stairs again and pretend to lose his power, but he inadvertently claims to pass through Flower.

Eric’s lies are caught as Bela knows about Flower’s passing on to the afterlife. Jay and Sam convince her to forgive Eric this time, as they make a great couple.

In another thread, Isaac and Nigel are planning a wedding but discuss a prenup to keep financial matters right.

While they argue over finances, Hetty, played by Rebecca Wisocky, reveals how she had chosen money over love when asked to choose between marriage to a beloved artist and inheriting the family fortune.

Isaac and Nigel realize their calling and decide to marry for love and give money a pass.

What is likely to happen in Ghosts season 3 episode 4?

Ghosts season 3 episode 4 is titled Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

“Pete’s ex-wife, Carol, shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam and Jay’s Halloween party, where they’re trying to impress some cool friends; the ghosts hope to bring Flower back with a séance.”

As per the synopsis, Jay and Sam will be throwing a grand Halloween party to please their friends. While they are at it, Pete’s former wife will turn up at the house as an unexpected guest. She's likely the guest who refuses to leave afterwards.

In the second episode, Trevor supplied the idea of doing a séance to get Flower back into the mansion. With the humans busy with Halloween party in Ghosts season 3 episode 4, the ghosts decide that this would be the right time to hold a séance. Whether Flower comes back or some other ghost lands in the mansion remains to be seen.

Look out for Ghosts season 3 episode 4 to arrive on CBS on Thursday, March 7, 2024, and on Paramount+, the day after.