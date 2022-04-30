Girl attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach viral video

On Thursday, April 28, a coyote attacked a toddler at a beach near the Huntington Beach Pier. As per a "surf cam" footage obtained by KMPH-TV, the coyote made the girl fall to the ground and mounted upon her.

At the time of the incident, two adults remain oblivious to the attack. The coyote proceeded to hurt the girl and attempted to drag her when one of the adults noticed the same, following which the animal ran away.

CBS Los Angeles @CBSLA A girl was seriously injured in a coyote attack in Huntington Beach late last night. She is expected to survive. The coyote is at large. cbsn.ws/3Ks67aD A girl was seriously injured in a coyote attack in Huntington Beach late last night. She is expected to survive. The coyote is at large. cbsn.ws/3Ks67aD https://t.co/4yPsgAZBC6

After the incident, police were called to the scene at around 9.45 pm. However, none of the injuries were life-threatening. At the time, the toddler was taken to a nearby hospital.

What happened in the coyote attack on the young girl?

According to the video, the girl was accompanied by two women along with another toddler. Since the incident occurred at night, around 9.00 to 9.30 pm, the wild North American canine came out of the darkness and attacked her.

The attack lasted around 12 to 14 seconds before one of the women noticed. However, as per the video, it seemed that the young girl's cries or attempts to escape the attack finally scared off the animal. Meanwhile, the local Californian police later shot two coyotes and tested them against rabies as well as the victim's DNA to confirm whether the one who attacked was amongst them. However, as per KABC-TV, neither of the animals shot were the one who was involved in the attack.

As of now, the extent of the injuries is not clearly known. Following the attack, the child is now expected to recover from her injuries at a local hospital.

Why were the two adults unable to hear the toddler being attacked?

Multiple netizens commented that the two adults in the video failed to rescue the child for around 12-14 seconds after the attack commenced. Meanwhile, a few tweets suggested that the sound of the waves hitting the shore might have been intense enough to overwhelm the sound of the child's struggles.

The scientific explanation for the same is that cold air at night has a higher refractive index than air in the morning, at the beach. Thus, the sound of sea waves hitting the shore is directed towards the land. The same sound waves would likely go over the ears in the morning due to the lesser refractive index. This is why sea waves sound louder at night, which might explain why the two adults could not hear the toddler.

