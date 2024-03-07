Girl In Red 2024 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Girl In Red 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from August 29, 2024, to September 3, 2024, in venues across Scotland and the UK. The tour was announced alongside the singer's 2024 Europe tour, and both are part of the larger "I'm Doing It Again" tour.

The new UK tour will feature performances in the cities of Glasgow, Manchester, and London. Girl In Red announced the tour via a post on her official Instagram account on March 7, 2024.

The presale for the tour starts on March 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, which can be accessed exclusively by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album of the same name from the singer's official website. There will also be venue presales available at the same time for select dates, which can be accessed via individual venue sites.

General tickets for the tour will be available on March 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or through the singer's official website.

Girl In Red 2024 UK tour: Dates and venues

Girl In Red is scheduled to release her latest studio album, I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, on April 12, 2024, via Columbia Records. The singer previously announced her North American tour in support of the album on February 12, 2024.

Now, Girl In Red is expanding her album tour with a UK tour, which will then be followed by a Europe tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Girl In Red 2024 UK tour is given below:

August 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Barrowland Ballroom

September 1, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

September 3, 2024 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

The dates and venues for the Girl In the Red North America and Europe tour are also given below:

April 16, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 17, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

April 20, 2024 — Washington, DC at The Anthem

April 24, 2024 — New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

April 27, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 28, 2024 — Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

April 30, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at History

May 2, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at The Masonic Temple

May 4, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 5, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at The Ryman Auditorium

May 21, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

May 23, 2024 — Magna, Utah at The Great Saltair

May 25, 2024 — Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28, 2024 — Del Mar, California at The Sound

May 29, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

June 1, 2024 — Oakland, California at Fox Theater

June 2, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Warfield

August 27, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

September 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Vorst Nationaal/Forest National

September 8, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

September 11, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith

September 13, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

September 16, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Saint Jordi Club

September 18, 2024 – Munchen, Germany at Zenith

September 19, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 662

September 22, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

September 23, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin

September 25, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Torwar

September 27, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

September 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at TAP1

October 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet

October 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

October 5, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall Black Box

Girl In Red is best known for her debut studio album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which was released on April 30, 2021. The album peaked at number 2 on the Norwegian album chart and at number 67 on the Billboard 200 album chart.