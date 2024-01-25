Glasgow's Summer Nights At The Bandstand 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, & all you need to know

Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand 2024 is set to take place from July 23 to August 10, 2024, at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, Scotland. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its ninth, having been conducted annually since 2014, except in 2020, when it was canceled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by Gabrielle, The Midnight, and Echo & The Bunnymen, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on January 23, 2024:

Summer Nights at The Bandstand 2024 tickets are priced at £32.50 for performances by The Midnight and Ziggy Alberts, £35 for Future Islands, £40 for Johnny Marr, £42.50 for The Saw Doctors and The Teskey Brothers, £45 for Bananarama, Echo & the Bunnymen, Squeeze, and Bill Bailey, and £49.50 for Gabrielle's performance.

Ticket prices are exclusive of taxes and processing fees and service taxes will be applied. Tickets can be purchased exclusively from Ticketmaster or via the links provided in the festival's official social media.

Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand 2024 lineup

Glasgow’s Summer Nights at the Bandstand is coming back this year for its ninth year and the festival is bringing along a star-studded lineup to match its growth since its first year in 2014.

Echo & the Bunnymen is an English rock band best known for their fourth studio album, Ocean Rain, which was released on May 4, 1984. The gold-certified album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart and at number 10 on the Kiwi album chart, respectively.

Johnny Marr is best known for being the primary guitarist and multi-instrumentalist of the band The Smiths who rose to prominence with their third studio album, The Queen Is Dead, which was released on June 16, 1986. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart as well as at number 11 on the Dutch album chart.

The current lineup of Summer Nights at the Bandstand 2024 is given below in chronological performance order:

July 23, 2024: Gabrielle

July 24, 2024: The Midnight

July 25, 2024: Johnny Marr

July 26, 2024: Bill Bailey

July 30, 2024: Future Islands

August 1, 2024: Squeeze

August 2, 2024: The Teskey Brothers

August 3, 2024: Ziggy Alberts

August 7, 2024: The Saw Doctors

August 8, 2024: Echo and The Bunnymen

August 9, 2024: Echo and The Bunnymen

August 10, 2024: Bananarama

More about Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand

The Glasgow Building Preservation Society restored the 90-year-old bandstand at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, Scotland, and thus began Summer Nights at the Bandstand. The venue originally opened in time to serve as a side venue for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the city.

This was followed by the first-ever Summer Nights, organized by the Magners Brewing Company, famous for its Irish cider. The first edition of the festival features performances by The Waterboys, Alison Moyet, Squeeze, and Capercaillie, among others.

The festival has since grown to encompass an annual patronage of more than 2500 people and performances by artists such as Suzanne Vega, Sugababes and more. It is currently organized by the Scottish music promoter Regular Music, which is currently owned by DEAG Entertainment.

