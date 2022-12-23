Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Who did Angela Lansbury play in the Knives Out sequel?

Legendary Irish-British and American actress and singer Angela Lansbury appears as herself in her final, posthumous role in Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The cast of the film is star-studded with actors including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. It is the sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out.

Alongside them, several celebrities made cameo appearances as themselves. These include the late Angela Lansbury, Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Yo-Yo Ma, Jake Tapper, Serena Williams, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Renner.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Angela Lansbury was seen playing Among Us in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Out of all the amazing cameos in the film, one of the most loved ones was Angela Lansbury. There is a scene where Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc plays the murder mystery game Among Us with four well-known faces.

One of them was the celebrated Angela Lansbury. They have an emergency meeting over Zoom Call during the game. Even though the cameo lasted for just a few seconds, people adored the segment and thanked director Rian Johnson for including the legendary actress in the film.

Casting her was a stroke of genius as it was a shoutout to her murder mystery TV series titled Murder She Wrote where she starred for three decades. The show was also mentioned in the first Knives Out movie.

In a recent interview, actor Daniel Craig said that he was 'blessed' to act alongside Angela Lansbury in the film. He also said the 1971 film Bedknobs and Broomsticks, was his favorite movie.

He said:

"Angela Lansbury has been in my life all my life. I mean my favorite film is 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks. We were so blessed and also what an incredible life."

Director Rian Johnson was highly appreciative of the late celebrities' contributions to the film and got emotional while speaking of them.

He said:

"They were so kind and so generous. When we thought, 'my God, do you think they would ever do it?' We didn't think they would and both of them were so cool and Angela was so fun."

He continued:

"I went to her house with my laptop to film her doing her little bit and she's like, 'I don't know what any of this means so just tell me if I'm saying it right.'"

Lansbury passed away in her sleep at the age of 96 on October 11, 2022. She was the recipient of numerous accolades, including six Tony Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, the Academy Honorary Award, three Academy Awards, eighteen Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Grammy Award.

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. It stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, who is hired by a woman named Helen Brand to investigate her sister's murder.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's synopsis according to IMDB, reads:

"Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case."

The film began a one-week limited theatrical release on November 23, 2022, receiving the widest theatrical release ever for a Netflix film.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes