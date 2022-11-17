Glorilla Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American rapper Glorilla has announced her 2023 tour in support of her new EP, titled Anyways, Life’s Great. The tour will kick off on January 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will conclude on February 25 in Washington, DC.

The announcement was made after the artist was nominated at the Grammy's in the Best Rap Performance category for her song F.N.F. (Let’s Go). The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

Glorilla Tour 2023 Tickets and Dates

Tickets for Glorilla’s tour will be available via Ticketmaster. While the artist's tour tickets presale will begin on November 17 at 10 am EST, an on-sale for the general public will begin on November 18 at 10 am EST.

The following is the list of dates and cities where the rapper will stop by to perform as part of her 2023 tour:

January 27 -- Charlotte, NC - The Underground

January 28 -- Atlanta, GA - Hell at the Masquerade

January 30 -- Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

January 31 -- Dallas, TX - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

February 01 -- Phoenix, AZ - Aura

February 03 -- Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

February 08 -- San Francisco, CA - August Hall

February 09 -- San Diego, CA - House of Blues

February 14 -- Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Other Side

February 16 -- Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

February 20 -- Detroit, MI - The Shelter

February 22 -- New York, NY - Irving Plaza

February 23 -- Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 24 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

February 25 -- Washington, D.C. - Union Stage, TBA Memphis, TN - TBA

More about Glorilla

The rapper's Grammy-nominated track F.N.F. (Let’s Go) features rapper Hittkidd and went viral through Tikok upon its release, making both artists popular on the internet. However, at the time, Glorilla stated that she was not striving to make TikTok music.

Besides F.N.F. (Let’s Go), the rapper also released her single Tomorrow 2, which featured Cardi B and reached the top ten on Billboard Hot 100. Glorilla’s new EP features both these singles along with Nut Quick, for which the video was recently released.

Speaking to Apple Music 1 host Zain Lowe about her new nine-track album, Glorilla said:

“They (fans) going to get that raw, you know what I’m saying, that raw sh*t.”

The artist further spoke about her success with Lowe and said:

“I get to take care of the people that I love, all my family and friends. I used be broke…I ain’t broke no more. And it’s by doing the thing that I love. I’m making money doing what I love to do. So, that’s everything. Yeah. I just stay prayed up, you know what I’m saying? Do right by everybody. I try not to let too much get…I try not to let everything just get to me so much.”

Earlier this year, the rapper made headlines for donating $25,000 to her school in Memphis MLK Prep. Out of the $25,000 the 22-year-old rapper donated to her school, $12,500 went towards senior dues and $12,500 to the music department.

Glorilla noted that she felt “blessed” to give back to her alma mater. She also stated that she wanted to inspire the students at the school and encouraged them by saying that their dreams were achievable.

