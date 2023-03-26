Godfather of Harlem season 3 episode 10 release date, time, promo, cast, and more details explored

This week's edition of Godfather of Harlem promises to bring back fan favorites including notorious crime lord Bumpy Johnson and Gigante, who made a brief appearance on the previous episode.

In the previous episode, it was implied that Malcolm X's (Jason Alan Carvell) opponents had amassed to the point where he was in danger.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 episode 10 will be released on March 26, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST on MGM+. The episode titled, Our Black Shining Prince, will yet again feature Bumpy and Chin (Vincent D'Onofrio) trying to stop a major crime. It will also see them face off directly against Colombo and Battle.

The upcoming episode of Godfather of Harlem will also be available for streaming from the next day onwards, i.e., March 27.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 episode 10 synopsis: A brewing war

Those who follow the critically acclaimed show already know how twisted this season has been. Most notably, the previous episode packed a lot of power and a lot of important plot developments that managed to pave the way for much bigger things to come in the future.

Like the real historical event of 1964, Gigante came out of prison in the last episode, which also saw the concerns surrounding leader Malcolm X, who was continually probed by Bumpy to increase his security. The upcoming episode will also follow up on these developments apart from introducing new ones.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by Epix, reads:

"Bumpy and Chin enlist Morgenthau's help to prevent Colombo and Battle from bringing in a shipment of heroin, guns, and cocaine; Stella must choose between Colombo and her father."

The upcoming episode will also see one of the more challenging days for Stella (Lucy Fry), Vincent's rebellious daughter, who will have to take an extremely complicated call. Stella's decision may also impact either of the parties involved in the exchange.

More about Godfather of Harlem

The American crime drama television series from creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein is one of the most critically acclaimed shows on Epix. It has been on a great curve since its premiere back in 2019. The past three seasons of the show have followed the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson since his release in the early 1960s.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Godfather of Harlem tells the "true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled a shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the battle, he forms an alliance with Muslim minister Malcolm X – catching Malcolm's political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart."

Godfather of Harlem also features an ensemble cast that consists of Forest Whitaker as Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson, Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X, Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson, Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Teddy, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson, and Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance, among others.

Catch the previous episodes of the show on MGM+.

