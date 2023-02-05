The fourth episode of Godfather of Harlem season 3 is expected to premiere on MGM+ on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT, as per Ready Steady Cut. The series revolves around the notorious gangster Bumpy Johnson and chronicles the numerous struggles and challenges he faces after he returns home from prison.

Actor Forest Whitaker plays the lead role of Bumpy Johnson. Godfather of Harlem is helmed by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 episode 4 on MGM+: Plot, recap, and more details explored

A promo for the upcoming episode of Godfather of Harlem has not yet been released by the makers. But the new episode is expected to focus on an attack on the Geechee by two police officers.

Elsewhere, Stella is forced to consider the possibility of betraying Colombo to the authorities. Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When two uniformed cops attack the Geechee, Bumpy and Battle make a play for control of local 27th police precinct; Stella decides whether to rat Colombo out to the Feds. Meanwhile, Malcolm's life is threatened in Cairo.''

The previous episode, titled Mecca, focused on Jose Battle, who desperately tried to regain his firearms. Things took a shocking turn after Battle asked Bumpy Johnson to murder one of Castro's most trusted lieutenants.

With several thrilling events set to unfold in the new episode, fans can expect a lot more action and drama. The current season of the show has been garnering highly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the show's writing, stellar acting performances by the cast, and complex storyline, among many other things.

A quick look at Godfather of Harlem cast, plot, and more details

Godfather of Harlem tells the fascinating and eventful story of gangster Bumpy Johnson, who, after returning from prison, finds out that the world has moved on and tries to regain control of his life whilst reconnecting with his family members.

The official synopsis of season 3, according to Epix, reads:

''Season Three finds Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. 'Godfather of Harlem' is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.''

Forest Whitaker's performance as Bumpy Johnson has received widespread critical acclaim and is one of the show's biggest highlights. He brilliantly portrays Johnson with a touch of sensitivity that makes him human whilst also exploring his deepest flaws.

Other actors who are part of the supporting cast include Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson, Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante, Giancarlo Esposito as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and many more.

You can watch the latest episode (season 3 episode 4) of Godfather of Harlem on MGM+ on Sunday, February 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

