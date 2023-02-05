Godfather of Harlem season 3 episode 4 release date, time, and more details

The American crime drama TV series Godfather of Harlem first aired on September 29, 2019, and is currently in its third season. Season 3 episode 4 of the hit show will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, on MGM+ at 9 pm ET.

Below are the release dates and timings for different time zones.

Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET

Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 10.30 pm NT

Monday, February 5, 2023, at 2.00 am GMT

Monday, February 5, 2023, at 3.00 am CET

Monday, February 5, 2023, at 7.30 am IST

Monday, February 5, 2023, at 11.00 am KST

Monday, February 5, 2023, at 1.00 pm AEDT

Godfather of Harlem revolved around Forest Whitaker's character, Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson. He shares the screen with Nigél Thatch and Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X, Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson, Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Teddy Greene, Rafi Gavron as Ernie Nunzi, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson, Giancarlo Esposito as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr, and several others.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 episode 4 will be titled Captain Fields

Guillermo Navarro will serve as the director for the upcoming episode, which was written by Moises Verneau and Dean Imperial. It will see more glimpses of Bumpy and Battle's partnership. José Battle was a notorious mafia boss who operated mainly from New Jersey.

The official synopsis of Captain Fields reads:

"When two uniformed cops attack the Geechee, Bumpy and Battle make a play for control of local 27th police precinct; Stella decides whether to rat Colombo out to the Feds. Meanwhile, Malcolm's life is threatened in Cairo."

Malcolm X's story will be beautifully covered in the upcoming episode and fans will get to see how his life was threatened when he went to Cairo, Egypt. Stella will battle with the idea of ratting out Colombo to the Feds while Bumpy and Battle will try to control the local 27th police precinct after two uniformed cops attack the Geechee.

The previous episode of the show was titled Mecca. It was directed by Carl Seaton and Chris Brancato and written by Paul Eckstein.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Jose Battle asks for a favor from his new partner Bumpy Johnson: a political assassination; Malcolm X is detained by Saudi authorities when he travels to Mecca; the district attorney's office targets Mayme for her gangster ties."

What is Godfather of Harlem about?

The show revolves around the life of Bumpy Johnson, a New York City gangster in the 1960s, who mainly operated in the city's Harlem neighborhood.

The official synopsis of the show's third season reads:

"Season Three finds Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem."

It continues:

"Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. 'Godfather of Harlem' is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history."

Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein are the creators of Godfather of Harlem, while Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Moise Verneaux, and Michael Panes serve as the writers.

Don't forget to watch Season 3 episode 4 of Godfather of Harlem on Sunday, February 5, 2023, on MGM+ at 9 pm ET.

