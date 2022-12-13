Mike Tyson and DJ Khaled were recently spotted performing Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary boxers to ever put on gloves. In the ring, his aggression couldn't be matched. While his style is already thrilling, his legacy has been defined by incredible wins over names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Trevor Berbick.

However, when he was out of the ring, the former champion was also as unstable. Tyson suffered from substance abuse as well as legal issues that resulted in him missing years of his career.

Prior to his prison stint in the early 90s, Mike Tyson became a follower of Allah. Although it was later reported that he had become a Muslim in prison, that is little more than a boxing urban legend.

Tyson, alongside DJ Khaled, decided to make the trip to Saudi Arabia. While the former champion has been silent on his trip, the artist has stated how impactful it was for him.

One of the most important things that a Muslim can do is Umrah. The word refers to a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The tradition is often confused with Hajj, which is done only on a specific set of dates. In comparison, Umrah can be done at any time.

Mike Tyson discusses his Muslim habits

For Mike Tyson, making the trip to Mecca was long in the making.

During a recent appearance on The Full Send Podcast, 'Iron Mike' gave insight into his thoughts on religion, as well as his attitude as a Muslim. There, Tyson revealed that he's not the strictest when it comes to religion.

The former champion noted that he's a bit lazy when it comes to following rituals for the religion. During the podcast, Tyson explained that he values living in the moment above all else, stating:

"Yes, but I'm one of those lazy a*s Muslims, I always get my stuff done late becaue I want my family to have whatever they do before I go. I am one of those bees that cannot stop. I look at it like this is life, and I'm not going to be here much longer, and that's it. Whatever happens in life, the generation goes on."

See his comments on the podcast below (21:40)

While Mike Tyson might be an admittedly lazy Muslim, he did finally cross a big moment off the checklist by making Umrah.

