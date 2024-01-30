“Goes full xenophobic racist”: Nancy Pelosi faces criticism for telling Pro-Palestinian activists to go back to China and suggesting ties with Russia

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came under fire after a viral video clip showed the politician telling a few pro-Palestine protestors who cornered her advocating for a ceasefire to "Go back to China" where, according to her, their headquarters were located. The incident took place on October 29, 2023. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Pelosi insinuated that these protestors had links to Russia.

The October incident, which went viral after her statements on Sunday, sparked anger from many who accused the former House Speaker of being a xenophobe, racist, and hypocrite. One X user commented:

Netizens condemned Pelosi (Image via X/@CollinRugg)

Netizens accuse Nancy Pelosi of racism

According to the grassroots feminist organization Code Pink, their members had been protesting for peace outside former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's residence for 17 years. On October 29 of last year, these women were on a three-day fast for a ceasefire in Gaza. Pelosi, visibly infuriated, was seen murmuring something while pointing at the protestors and asking them to leave.

The protestors at one point even blocked Pelosi's vehicle by lying in front of it, alleging Pelosi of "allowing" the murder of thousands. Finally, when Pelosi was getting into her car, one protestor yelled at her to stop the genocide and the holocaust, while another stated multiple times that the Democrats wanted a ceasefire. Pelosi replied:

"Go back to China where your headquarters is."

In a follow-up Code Pink interview, one of the protestors affirmed that Pelosi either fell for a New York Times article claiming that Code Pink was controlled by the Chinese government or she planted the story herself. The protestor called the acquisition "a load of bullshit." Another protestor revealed:

"We did this because we've been trying to get Pelosi to sit at the peace table with us since 2007. She's not been willing to talk to peace activists in any meaningful way since then."

She stated that "horrible" and "atrocious" massacring was going on in Gaza and further said:

"We needed to let Pelosi know how deeply passionate we are against what's going on that Pelosi condones, supports, abets: Israel's massacre of Gaza."

Code Pink posted the video on their official YouTube channel on Monday, January 29, and it quickly gained widespread attention. Netizens criticized Nancy Pelosi for allegedly being a hypocrite and a racist xenophobe. Several comments focused on infighting among Democrats and insider trading allegations against Pelosi. Here are a few X reactions to Collin Rugg's re-post of the viral clip:

A day before the video went viral, on Sunday, January 28, Nancy Pelosi had come under fire for her comments regarding pro-Palestine supporters in a CNN State of the Union interview. In the interview, she stated that for pro-Palestine protestors to call for a cease-fire was "Mr. Putin's message." She alleged:

"Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, organic, and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia."

When asked if she believed that some of these protestors were plants, Nancy Pelosi replied by saying that whether they were "seeds or plants," their financing needed to be investigated, and she called on the FBI to do so.