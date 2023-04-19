"Good premise, but poor execution": Ron DeSantis Bud Light Commercial Parody goes viral, leaves internet divided

American politician Ron DeSantis left the internet divided after he released a Bud Light parody advertisement that took a dig at transgender athletes like CeCé Telfer and Lia Thomas. On April 17, the 44-year-old personality shared a video that highlights the “real men of women’s sports.”

Introducing Freedom Heavy, the ad says:

DeSantis War Room 🐊 @DeSantisWarRoom



That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY … made 100% woke-free. In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports.That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY… made 100% woke-free. In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports. That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY 🍻🐊 … made 100% woke-free. https://t.co/UD39AQnAui

“Today, we recognize the men who hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, now cream of the crop in the women’s. You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium. Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women’s sports would be for well, women.”

The ad is a parody of Budweiser's old Real Men of Genius ads, which made fun of men who wore toupees, couldn't dance, and used too much perfume, among other things. It was posted on DeSantis's Twitter account.

The video quickly went viral over social media and garnered mixed responses, with one of them reading:

Ron DeSantis' new parody song compares transgender athletes to gender-specific sports played by people in Florida

Ron DeSantis' parody advertisement, which features well-known transgender athletes, including American swimmer Lia Thomas and New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, criticized transgender women who compete in women's sports.

The account captioned the video:

"In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports. That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY … made 100% woke-free.”

The parody concludes with an advertisement for DeSantis's Freedom Heavy collection of headwear, shirts, can coolers, and beer glasses.

After Ron DeSantis' Bud Light ad parody video went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the politician for taking a dig at the beer brand along with transgender athletes, with one of them even saying that the ad makes the latter look "cooler."

Others hailed the Florida governor for "speaking the truth" and agreed with him on sports being gentrified.

The Bud Light controversy began on April 2 when the beer brand chose transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney to promote their brand. The 27-year-old personality was sent customized beer cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood.

The move launched a series of protests against the beer brand's parent company, Anheuser-Busch. Singer Kid Rock shot a bunch of beer cans placed on a table from afar with a rifle and cussed the brand.

He was joined by country singer Travis Tritt, who also removed the brand from his tour's hospitality rider.

In a recent interview, Ron DeSantis remarked on the Bud Light beer issue and said:

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean like honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it, and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just going to keep doing it. This one is one if you don’t have conservative beer drinkers, you’re going to feel that.”

As per a report published by The Daily Wire, the executives at Anheuser-Busch shared that they were not aware of Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney up until the social media fiasco.

Other personalities who have boycotted the beer brand include Brantley Gilbert, John Rich, and Riley Green.

