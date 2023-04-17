Who is Riley Green? Country star changes Bud Light lyrics to Coors light, sends audience into a frenzy 

Country singer Riley Green is the latest celebrity to hop on the Bud Light Boycott bandwagon this year. The musician changed the lyrics of one of his songs which promoted the drink by replacing the name of the brand with that of Coors. This comes after the Anheuser Busch company partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, leaving conservative Americans enraged. Fans of the singer have since taken to social media to applaud him for his move.

For those unversed, Bud Light recently collaborated with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate her “365 days of girlhood” milestone. The beer giant plastered her face on their cans and exclusively gifted the package to her. Internet users were enraged by the collaboration. Conservative customers were quick to “cancel” the brand online and announced that they were not going to buy Bud Light anymore. They also opined that the company was going “woke” and forgetting its core customer base.

During his recent Nashville performance, Riley Green took fans by surprise. While singing his hit track I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die, he replaced Bud Light with Coors. The original lyrics of the song are:

“And I wish even cars had truck beds/ And even road was named Copperhead/ And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light/ And I wish high school home teams never lost.”

Netizens were thrilled to see the country singer take a stand against Bud Light and applauded his actions.

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd



Riley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild!



@RileyGreenMusic Country Music Artist Riley Green Cancels Bud Light at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday NightRiley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild! Country Music Artist Riley Green Cancels Bud Light at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday Night Riley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild!@RileyGreenMusic https://t.co/VYUZySG0Zh

How old is Riley Green?

Riley Green was born in Jacksonville, Alabama. He is 34 years old. He developed a keen interest in music while spending time with his grandfather Bufford Green, who led the Golden Saw Music Hall.

Prior to becoming a well-known country singer, he studied at the Jacksonville State University.

Green received his big break when he appeared on the Redneck Island reality series. After that, he stepped into the music industry and became known for singing about trucks, beers and boots.

One of his earliest EPs was released in 2015, titled Bury Me in Dixie. The following year, he released the County Line EP. A few of his other works include Outlaws Like Us, In a Truck Right Now and Get That Man a Beer, among others.

His first album Different ‘Round Here released in September 2019. It was quick to top the Billboard Country Charts with its track I Wish Grandpas Didn't Die, getting massive traction online.

Netizens respond to Riley Green changing the lyrics of his song

Internet users were stunned by the singer’s actions. Conservative fans of the musician applauded him for responding to the controversy. A few comments online read:

Ty Connors @TyConnors1 @TheChiefNerd @RileyGreenMusic it’s nice to know that there are a couple of real country singers still out there. it’s nice to know that there are a couple of real country singers still out there. @TheChiefNerd @RileyGreenMusic 👏👏👏 it’s nice to know that there are a couple of real country singers still out there. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

danielmor @danielM0RBZ @TreighPatterson Somebody Get That Man a Beer @TreighPatterson Somebody Get That Man a Beer

Despite Green wanting to take a stand against the beer company for supporting a trans influencer, he failed to note that Coors is also a supporter of the LGBTQ community as well. The company has sponsored several Pride parades in the past. They also have their own Tap Into Change program, which funds local LGBTQ organizations. They have raised almost $600,000 for LGBTQ non-profits.

Poll : 0 votes