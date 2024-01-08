"Got it done like a true pro" - Support pours in as Patrick Stewart reveals "frustrating and disappointing" Multiverse of Madness shoot

Patrick Stewart was one of the big surprises in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also featured some new and some old characters from the vast Marvel Universe.

Stewart's Marvel stint originally began with X-Men years before the MCU was properly established. Though his appearance was in a small role, Patrick Stewart's appearance as Charles Xavier rightfully had people excited across the world.

Sadly, the shooting experience of this scene was barely as rewarding as the scene itself. Sir Patrick Stewart, who has been a big part of the X-Men franchise, revealed in a recent podcast with Josh Horowitz on YouTube that his sequence was "frustrating and disappointing" as he had to shoot it alone.

The actor further added:

"That’s how it’s been, the last few years have been challenging."

This was, of course, due to the pandemic, which forced almost the entire world to function differently, including Hollywood.

But with the actor's revelation, fans came forward with a lot of support, making remarks about how well Stewart did the role despite the challenges.

How are fans reacting to Patrick Stewart's comments?

While not many actors would have generated a similar kind of response to that of Patrick Stewart, the fan reaction to the actor's struggles is a true reflection of how beloved Stewart is in the industry.

Almost all fans jumped in to support the actor and validate the concern about the frustrating nature of shooting alone after he revealed his woes in the podcast. Moreover, many also compared his struggles to those of Ian McKellen, who cried on the set of The Hobbit when he had to shoot alone on a green screen.

Patrick Stewart was rumored to return for Avengers: Secret Wars, which could merge the X-Men universe and the MCU for good. But nothing has been confirmed yet, especially with the recent string of underperforming MCU films.

So far, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remains the last film credit of the veteran actor.