While the inception of Gotham Knights on The CW was met with disapproval and skepticism, viewers of the show have now changed their opinion as the tale of Gotham's young superheroes is progressing at a steady pace. The latest episode managed to answer a couple of uncanny questions, but it looks like the main characters are spiraling down a path of uncertainty and horrifying truths.

Gotham Knights episode 8 saw Batman's adoptive son, Turner Hayes, getting apprehended by the terrifying Court of Owls when he was attempting to rescue Cressida from their gathering. The young superhero is now in grave danger, and his companions must move fast to rescue him before it's too late.

This episode of Gotham Knights was titled Belly of the Beast. It was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by David Paul Francis and Nate Gualtieri. It aired on May 9, 2023.

Gotham Knights Episode 8 recap: The leader of The Court of Owls was revealed to be Lincoln March

The episode began with Gotham's new superhero group carrying out normal business by fighting goons and saving the city. Cullen managed to get his hands on a couple of broken Court of Owls wristwatches, and the team decided to figure out if they could discover something about the crime syndicate from them. It did not take them long to realize that the watches were clues to coordinates. Stephenie soon figured out the location of the next court gathering, and the team decided to infiltrate it.

Stephenie's relationship with her parents went from bad to worse due to her mother's addiction to pills, while district attorney Lincoln March was steadily recovering. March, in fact, realized that his wife Rebecca had been cheating on him with Harvey Dent. This meant trouble for both Rebbeca and Harvey.

Cullen managed to get only two Court of Owls masks because their gathering was on the same night when they discovered their location. Turner and Duela decided to infiltrate the villains while the rest of the team kept an eye from the outside. It looked like both of these characters had started to catch feelings for one another.

When Duela and Turner entered the gathering, they learned a shocking secret. The court was being led by a masked orator who announced that they had finally discovered the map to excavate a substance named Electrum. This powerful substance had properties that could reanimate the dead. This was used on the Talon, which is why he was a well-oiled machine even a century after his death.

If the members of the Court of Owls got access to the substance, it meant disaster for Gotham. So after some quick thinking, Turner and Duela decided to steal the map. They managed to outwit a couple of bodyguards and steal it, but as soon as they were preparing to make a sly exit, Cressida was being brought to the court.

She was a traitor since she was about to reveal everything about the court to Harvey. After a brief trial, the court decided to execute her immediately. Just as the Talon was going to behead her, Turner appeared behind him and beheaded him. Duella and Turner were forced to take separate routes to escape, making the court's job harder.

While Duella managed to get back to the rest of the team, Turner and Cressida escaped to a nearby forest. But unfortunately, the court showed up and killed Cressida. They then took Turner hostage, and it was shockingly revealed that the leader of the court was none other than the district attorney, Lincoln March.

But the most shocking part of the episode was its ending when Harvey Dent found himself in a home. He was wearing a suit and Owl mask and his hands were bloodied. He is certainly suffering from an identity disorder and has no recollection of how he got there.

Gotham is in a massive crisis, and the Gotham Knights have to move fast before something happens to their friend Turner.

The season finale of Gotham Knights will air on May 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes