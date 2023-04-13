"Yet another monstrous crime": Russia beheading video sparks outrage online

A spine-chilling video is doing the rounds on the internet where a Ukrainian prisoner can be seen being beheaded by Russian troops. As the clip of the incident went viral, several social media users condemned the gruesome incident.

A netizen reacted to the snips of the video and said:

"This is yet another monstrous crime of the Russian army and a violation of all conventions and moral principles of humanity."

The gruesome clip showed a uniformed man with a yellow armband, which is the identifying mark of the Ukrainian military, lying on the ground and screaming at the top of his lungs.

At the same time, another uniformed man with a white band on his leg, which is the identifying mark of the Russian military, comes forward and cuts the Ukrainian military man's head with a knife.

A voice behind the camera could also be heard saying:

"Cut it, break his spine. Haven’t you cut heads off before? Finish the job. Place the head in a bag and send it to the commander."

Netizens condemned the incident and called the gruesome video 'pure evil'

As clips and snips of the Ukrainian man's head being chopped off are circulating on the internet, social media users are left furious after watching it. Several netizens condemned the brutal incident and said that this is the reality of Russia's barbaric invasion.

This is a video of Russia as it is. This is a video of trying to make just that the new norm.

Everyone must react. Every leader. Don't expect it to be forgotten.

We are not going to forget anything. The defeat of terror is necessary. The execution of a Ukrainian captive…This is a video of Russia as it is. This is a video oftrying to make just that the new norm.Everyone must react. Every leader. Don't expect it to be forgotten.We are not going to forget anything. The defeat ofterror is necessary. The execution of a Ukrainian captive…This is a video of Russia as it is. This is a video of 🇷🇺 trying to make just that the new norm.Everyone must react. Every leader. Don't expect it to be forgotten.We are not going to forget anything. The defeat of 🇷🇺 terror is necessary. https://t.co/H8Or6HJnYW Many Ukrainians have watched that video & are thinking each of them could have been & still could be in the place of the man whose head was cut off by russians. This is the reality of Russia's barbaric invasion. Ukraine must liberate all its territory and we must help them more. twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/st… Many Ukrainians have watched that video & are thinking each of them could have been & still could be in the place of the man whose head was cut off by russians. This is the reality of Russia's barbaric invasion. Ukraine must liberate all its territory and we must help them more. twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/st…

Emma Waszczyszyn @EmmaWaszczyszyn @GeromanAT @ukraine_map @Faytuks A man was beheaded alive, filmed for his family to watch, the killers celebrated and your reaction is "Well, Ukr may or may not have done the same!" The world is well and truly in trouble. @GeromanAT @ukraine_map @Faytuks A man was beheaded alive, filmed for his family to watch, the killers celebrated and your reaction is "Well, Ukr may or may not have done the same!" The world is well and truly in trouble.

Every European owes a deep debt of gratitude to Ukraine for being the sentry at the gate holding back these monsters.



⚔️ A horrific video is circulating of a helpless Ukrainian man being beheaded alive by Russian soldiers.Every European owes a deep debt of gratitude to Ukraine for being the sentry at the gate holding back these monsters.⚔️ A horrific video is circulating of a helpless Ukrainian man being beheaded alive by Russian soldiers. Every European owes a deep debt of gratitude to Ukraine for being the sentry at the gate holding back these monsters. 🇺🇦⚔️🇪🇺

Pentothal Paz @ag17234050 @RihardsKols . , you had to send NATO army to borders of Ukraine the day before the Russian invasions. You acted like a rabbit (with the others

And now we have a beheaded man on social media.

@JoeBiden @McFaul @EmmanuelMacron if you really wanted to be independent from, you had to send NATO army to borders of Ukraine the day before the Russian invasions. You acted like a rabbit (with the others @Bundeskanzler ).And now we have a beheaded man on social media. @RihardsKols .@EmmanuelMacron if you really wanted to be independent from 🇺🇸, you had to send NATO army to borders of Ukraine the day before the Russian invasions. You acted like a rabbit (with the others @Bundeskanzler). And now we have a beheaded man on social media. @JoeBiden @McFaul

What did Ukrainian authorities say about the viral video of a military man being beheaded?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the incident and said:

"There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill."

He further said:

"We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers. There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary."

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia is worse than ISIS and it is presiding over the UNSC. He further said that Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and should be held accountable for all their crimes.

Moreover, Ukraine's domestic security agency said that they have launched an investigation into the suspected war crime:

"Yesterday, a video appeared on the Internet showing how the Russian occupiers are showing their beastly nature – cruelly torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head."

EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said:

"We don’t have more information on the veracity of the video. Having said that, if confirmed, this is yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression."

The European Union also said that they pledged to hold war criminals to account.

