"Lesbian with impeccable taste": Video of “Velma” goes viral on Twitter as HBO Max releases new look for the series

We all know Velma from the popular show Scooby-Doo, where the former, along with Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby, who go on quests to solve mysteries. Now, HBO Max has announced an adult spinoff of Scooby-Doo, featuring Velma as the main character. Although we have all enjoyed the mystery-solving series as kids, the new series will be meant for adults only.

Considered the brains of the group, the character's sexuality was unclear until the show's creators announced that she was a lesbian. The character was usually wearing a baggy orange sweater with a short red skirt and was often an underappreciated one in the series. However, with her getting her own spinoff is quite a big deal for the character's fans as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

After hearing the news of the release and seeing the character's new look, fans are over the moon and have taken to social media to express their joy. A Twitter user also said:

“We have won. Velma is a lesbian with impeccable tastes.”

Details about Velma’s character as netizens go gaga over the Scooby-Doo adult spin-off

Although the nerdy character has been a part of Scooby-Doo since its beginning in 1969, it is finally her time to shine in the new HBO Max spinoff, Velma, The Series.

The picture shared by the makers on Instagram states that it is her story that is told her way and adds:

“Get ready for some main character energy.”

Netizens, meanwhile, are going crazy about the launch of the first look and are ecstatic about finally seeing the makers open up about the character's sexuality. While some called her an icon, others said that they were so happy about this development, they could cry about it.

Trin 🎃 @MythicalLlamaXO OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/0ilx2uid1q

jorjor well @borealchorusfrg LESBIAN VELMA CONFIRMED I AM SCREAMING SHE WAS MY ICON AS A KID LESBIAN VELMA CONFIRMED I AM SCREAMING SHE WAS MY ICON AS A KID

sam ⚾️ they/them @badasscarey VELMA A LESBIAN, WE STAY WINNING VELMA A LESBIAN, WE STAY WINNING

Trin 🎃 @MythicalLlamaXO The way I could actually cry about this like her finally being canon in the movies not just in mystery incorporated show makes me so unbelievably happy :,) The way I could actually cry about this like her finally being canon in the movies not just in mystery incorporated show makes me so unbelievably happy :,)

At the same time, some fans also debated the character's sexuality, claiming that since she was seen with other men, Shaggy and Johnny Bravo, she was bisexual and not a lesbian.

OliveTree the Hexapus @TotallyRadDot @TheHannahcast



frankly even while dating guys she does so in a very not straight way



both of those chosen properties include explicitly gay coded elements though skdfhsjdhfs better examples may have been Beau Neville and Winsor @MythicalLlamaXO counterpoint, she can be bi🤷frankly even while dating guys she does so in a very not straight wayboth of those chosen properties include explicitly gay coded elements though skdfhsjdhfs better examples may have been Beau Neville and Winsor @TheHannahcast @MythicalLlamaXO counterpoint, she can be bi🤷frankly even while dating guys she does so in a very not straight wayboth of those chosen properties include explicitly gay coded elements though skdfhsjdhfs better examples may have been Beau Neville and Winsor https://t.co/I4ZAyLTvwv

As for the series, a number of actors have essayed on the role of Velma in Scooby-Doo. Some adaptations had Hayley Kiyoko, Linda Cardellini and Nicole Jaffe, either playing the character or lending their voice to the role. This time, however, Mindy Kaling will be lending her voice to the well-loved nerd in the HBO Max series.

HBO Max made the announcement about the character's sexuality in 2021 but fans have always speculated about it right from the beginning of the show.

In fact, just two years ago, the producer of the show Tony Caverone confirmed the character's sexuality through an Instagram post. He posted a picture of Velma in front of a pride flag.

In this graphic series, the lovable nerd will be seen investigating adult and more mature crimes. However, the cast, apart from Mindy Kaling, has not been announced as of now. Netizens are now eagerly awaiting more updates about the release, cast and much more.

