What race is Velma? Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby Doo' controversy explained as first look leaves internet divided

Mindy Kaling has revealed the first look at her upcoming adult animated spinoff series, Velma.

During a Warner Bros Discovery Upfront presentation on May 18, the 42-year-old star spoke about her character Velma, who is a clumsy but smart member of the Mystery Inc. gang in the original series. Kaling, who voices Velma, also bluntly addressed the criticism of making her titular character South Asian.

"Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don't care."

As per Deadline, Mindy Kaling went on to say that if a dog can solve the crime, Velma "can be brown."

Mindy is also the executive producer of the HBO Max series that traces Velma Dinkley's origin. According to Deadline, the streamer introduced the series in February 2021 and was criticized online because some fans regarded her role as perpetuating the South Asian brainiac stereotype.

Twitter was left divided after Mindy Kaling unveiled the first look of Velma

After The Office star revealed the first look of her forthcoming adult animated series Velma, Twitterati quickly chose their side of the controversy. Several users criticized Mindy Kaling for changing the original show's character while sexualizing the plotline. Some also asked the star not to alter what has been represented for decades and make her show with a "South Asian teenage detective."

rob @OkButStill Mindy Kaling will ruin Scooby Doo with her new show. Velma is going to have sex and she's going to investigate real murders, it's disgusting! Scooby is a children's cartoon, she can't do that! Mindy Kaling will ruin Scooby Doo with her new show. Velma is going to have sex and she's going to investigate real murders, it's disgusting! Scooby is a children's cartoon, she can't do that! https://t.co/e8IbRIEC9K

Mercedes @Mdrake1991

you do NOT need to take a kids/family show and make it adult or explicit.

this could've been an ORIGINAL character. this should have been an original character. @Variety beyond disappointed in @mindykaling & the other creators of this new Velma show.you do NOT need to take a kids/family show and make it adult or explicit.this could've been an ORIGINAL character. this should have been an original character. @Variety beyond disappointed in @mindykaling & the other creators of this new Velma show.you do NOT need to take a kids/family show and make it adult or explicit.this could've been an ORIGINAL character. this should have been an original character.

bethany @fiImgal mindy kaling's upcoming show about a reimagined velma from scooby-doo has me on the floor mindy kaling's upcoming show about a reimagined velma from scooby-doo has me on the floor https://t.co/qMu8kphJ98

Commodore McGuirk @MNetwork0 Velma looks like garbage. I don't care if she's Mindy Kaling's self-insert, could be Filipino or Laotian for all I care, I don't want "Scooby-Doo for adults" because I know it'll just be some simple-minded Rick & Morty type raunchy "dramedy". Velma looks like garbage. I don't care if she's Mindy Kaling's self-insert, could be Filipino or Laotian for all I care, I don't want "Scooby-Doo for adults" because I know it'll just be some simple-minded Rick & Morty type raunchy "dramedy".

Circus Potato @BunnyMaskStudio



Tell me this is a shitpost...



Tell me they didn't just go ahead and made Daphne naked, Velma black and this show ties to Scooby Doo and it contains a woman with her brains missing from her skull... @3CFilmss Ok.Tell me this is a shitpost...Tell me they didn't just go ahead and made Daphne naked, Velma black and this show ties to Scooby Doo and it contains a woman with her brains missing from her skull... @3CFilmss Ok.Tell me this is a shitpost...Tell me they didn't just go ahead and made Daphne naked, Velma black and this show ties to Scooby Doo and it contains a woman with her brains missing from her skull...

ScoobyAddict @ScoobyAddict



I hope that somewhere in this character, there is at least a trace of Velma’s personality! @JayMillyVids But everything I have read about her as a character is not Velma. I just feel like they took Velma out of the character and are just using the name.I hope that somewhere in this character, there is at least a trace of Velma’s personality! @ToreScoobyFan @mindykaling @JayMillyVids But everything I have read about her as a character is not Velma. I just feel like they took Velma out of the character and are just using the name. I hope that somewhere in this character, there is at least a trace of Velma’s personality!

𐎡𐎤𐎫𐎤𐏂-𐎽𐎤𐎱𐎨 🦋 @belet_seri Mindy Kaling's VELMA tv show reminds me why I dislike modern media as a whole.



Velma has become the "I'm not like other girls" trope on steroids bc they only took the surface aspects of her character. She's not a bitchy know it all and I hate that's what she's become. Mindy Kaling's VELMA tv show reminds me why I dislike modern media as a whole.Velma has become the "I'm not like other girls" trope on steroids bc they only took the surface aspects of her character. She's not a bitchy know it all and I hate that's what she's become. https://t.co/qSrmsdvJUV

James D.F. Hannah @JamesDFHannah



Don't like it? Then don't watch. You got people pissed because Velma is South Asian in this version—"THAT'S NOT THE CHARACTER!"—and this is a reminder that this ain't a documentary; it's based on a show about a talking dog. Velma can be whatever they want her to be.Don't like it? Then don't watch. twitter.com/AnimationOnMax… You got people pissed because Velma is South Asian in this version—"THAT'S NOT THE CHARACTER!"—and this is a reminder that this ain't a documentary; it's based on a show about a talking dog. Velma can be whatever they want her to be. Don't like it? Then don't watch. twitter.com/AnimationOnMax… Velma has been around for over 50 years and has seen little to no change in that time. None of the main cast of Scooby-Doo has been changed in that time. This is not Velma, this Mindy Kaling cosplaying as Velma. twitter.com/JamesDFHannah/… Velma has been around for over 50 years and has seen little to no change in that time. None of the main cast of Scooby-Doo has been changed in that time. This is not Velma, this Mindy Kaling cosplaying as Velma. twitter.com/JamesDFHannah/…

rosie | pavlov but with farts @rororozeeboat mindy kaling would TOTALLY crawl on the ground and say “my glasses! i cant find my glasses!” and THATS WHY the role of velma is perfect for her mindy kaling would TOTALLY crawl on the ground and say “my glasses! i cant find my glasses!” and THATS WHY the role of velma is perfect for her

Terence King @T_rayking @Jordynbellamy @dogman_35 @torytho @RinzKloe No. Hanna-Barbera created Velma in 1969 as the orange sweater wearing white nerd and has been for decades. There's no creative interpretation at all. This is just Mindy Kaling self inserting herself as Velma on the show and that's sad. Just create a South Asian teenage detective. @Jordynbellamy @dogman_35 @torytho @RinzKloe No. Hanna-Barbera created Velma in 1969 as the orange sweater wearing white nerd and has been for decades. There's no creative interpretation at all. This is just Mindy Kaling self inserting herself as Velma on the show and that's sad. Just create a South Asian teenage detective.

However, several users extended their support to Kaling, stating that Velma being South Asian showcases representation. They feel that the characters of the animated show should not only depict one race.

Mark Hughes @markhughesfilms @mindykaling 's VELMA sounds fantastic, so if you're among the folks crying a/b her skin color here's a special invitation just for you... .@mindykaling's VELMA sounds fantastic, so if you're among the folks crying a/b her skin color here's a special invitation just for you... https://t.co/G87tN4cYbR

ScoobyDoocast @ScoobyDoocast A small reminder that Velma is a Latinx character in 2020's SCOOB! and in Scholastic's DAPHNE AND VELMA books. VELMA's not the first time her ethnic background will have been changed and the world is still spinning. I think it's a brave choice. Show us what you got, @mindykaling A small reminder that Velma is a Latinx character in 2020's SCOOB! and in Scholastic's DAPHNE AND VELMA books. VELMA's not the first time her ethnic background will have been changed and the world is still spinning. I think it's a brave choice. Show us what you got, @mindykaling. https://t.co/TD7tDFWINL

At_Witts_End @at_witts @BunnyMaskStudio @3CFilmss Velma is South Asian because the creator and lead VA Mindy Kaling is South Asian. Because she wants to represent her ethnicity! @BunnyMaskStudio @3CFilmss Velma is South Asian because the creator and lead VA Mindy Kaling is South Asian. Because she wants to represent her ethnicity!

Blair, the Basic White Girl - BLM @xJukeaWallx Absolutely love seeing people mad about "Woke" Velma. Characters get whitewashed all the time, give these characters POC representation more often please. Mindy Kaling nailed it, love to see it. People can stay mad Absolutely love seeing people mad about "Woke" Velma. Characters get whitewashed all the time, give these characters POC representation more often please. Mindy Kaling nailed it, love to see it. People can stay mad

Hakuna 🖤 @HakunaCos

I love having representation from in one of my favorite classic cartoon characters, thank you 🏾 Just a reminder that I’m South Asian and cosplay VelmaI love having representation from in one of my favorite classic cartoon characters, thank you @mindykaling Just a reminder that I’m South Asian and cosplay Velma I love having representation from in one of my favorite classic cartoon characters, thank you @mindykaling 🙌🏾 https://t.co/rGRms0VgJ3

Mindy Kaling addressed the backlash for her character Velma

She responded to the accusations on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July 2021, stating that fans on Twitter were "supportive" and "happy" when it was announced that she would be voicing the role of Velma but that soon changed.

"I felt great because these are really intense fans, you know—cartoon, comic book fans, those are huge fans. And especially [for] a legacy show like this. Then it was announced about a month ago that the Velma character would be reimagined as South Asian and people were not happy."

Mindy remembers seeing "so not Velma" tweets claiming that many did not perceive a South Asian Velma. She further added:

"She's such a great character, she's so smart. And I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight and loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian. Like, there are Indian nerds. It shouldn't be a surprise to people."

During the conversation, Mindy noted with Seth Meyers that she recognized she'd have to be careful with the role since she loved Velma so much.

Kaling is already an executive producer on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls. Her Velma spinoff is part of HBO Max's push to increase adult cartoon programs.

Morgan @daintymono If Scooby Doo Gang was on edtwt:



-a lil thread for edtwt



Tag yourself! If Scooby Doo Gang was on edtwt: -a lil thread for edtwtTag yourself! https://t.co/3i2yUVL4YF

Hanna-Barbera Productions has released numerous Scooby-Doo titles over the years. Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated on Cartoon Network took a more mature approach to the characters and franchise from 2010 to 2013, stressing Velma's long-discussed sexual orientation.

By sharing a photograph of Velma and the Marcie character in front of a pride flag on his Instagram page in June 2020, producer Tony Cervone revealed that their version of Velma on Mystery Incorporated was, in fact, queer.

Cervone said:

"We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn't, I suggest you look closer."

Further details about Velma, like its release date and other cast members, are yet to be announced.

