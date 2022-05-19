What race is Velma? Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby Doo' controversy explained as first look leaves internet divided

Mindy Kaling has revealed the first look at her upcoming adult animated spinoff series, Velma.
During a Warner Bros Discovery Upfront presentation on May 18, the 42-year-old star spoke about her character Velma, who is a clumsy but smart member of the Mystery Inc. gang in the original series. Kaling, who voices Velma, also bluntly addressed the criticism of making her titular character South Asian.
"Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don't care."
As per Deadline, Mindy Kaling went on to say that if a dog can solve the crime, Velma "can be brown."
Mindy is also the executive producer of the HBO Max series that traces Velma Dinkley's origin. According to Deadline, the streamer introduced the series in February 2021 and was criticized online because some fans regarded her role as perpetuating the South Asian brainiac stereotype.
Twitter was left divided after Mindy Kaling unveiled the first look of Velma
After The Office star revealed the first look of her forthcoming adult animated series Velma, Twitterati quickly chose their side of the controversy. Several users criticized Mindy Kaling for changing the original show's character while sexualizing the plotline. Some also asked the star not to alter what has been represented for decades and make her show with a "South Asian teenage detective."
However, several users extended their support to Kaling, stating that Velma being South Asian showcases representation. They feel that the characters of the animated show should not only depict one race.
Mindy Kaling addressed the backlash for her character Velma
She responded to the accusations on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July 2021, stating that fans on Twitter were "supportive" and "happy" when it was announced that she would be voicing the role of Velma but that soon changed.
"I felt great because these are really intense fans, you know—cartoon, comic book fans, those are huge fans. And especially [for] a legacy show like this. Then it was announced about a month ago that the Velma character would be reimagined as South Asian and people were not happy."
Mindy remembers seeing "so not Velma" tweets claiming that many did not perceive a South Asian Velma. She further added:
"She's such a great character, she's so smart. And I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight and loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian. Like, there are Indian nerds. It shouldn't be a surprise to people."
During the conversation, Mindy noted with Seth Meyers that she recognized she'd have to be careful with the role since she loved Velma so much.
Kaling is already an executive producer on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls. Her Velma spinoff is part of HBO Max's push to increase adult cartoon programs.
Hanna-Barbera Productions has released numerous Scooby-Doo titles over the years. Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated on Cartoon Network took a more mature approach to the characters and franchise from 2010 to 2013, stressing Velma's long-discussed sexual orientation.
By sharing a photograph of Velma and the Marcie character in front of a pride flag on his Instagram page in June 2020, producer Tony Cervone revealed that their version of Velma on Mystery Incorporated was, in fact, queer.
Cervone said:
"We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn't, I suggest you look closer."
Further details about Velma, like its release date and other cast members, are yet to be announced.