Was Liz Truss a remainer? All about Rishi Sunak's challenger in the UK Prime Minister race

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, along with contender and Member of Parliament for Richmond, Rishi Sunak, have made it to the final rounds of the Prime Minister's candidacy on July 20.

While Sunak is a committed Brexiteer - someone favoring Britain's exit from the European Union - since 2016's referendrum, Truss was not in favor of it and campaigned actively to stay in the EU, becoming a remainer.

Femi @Femi_Sorry The next UK Prime Minister will either be a criminal who delivered the worst recession in the G7, or a Margaret Thatcher tribute act whose best achievement is trade deals with pork markets that her own stats show to be worth less than what Brexit cost us.



After the finalists were declared, former Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Dominic Cummings, took to this Twitter handle and mocked the European Research Group (ERG) for backing Truss.

Dominic Cummings @Dominic2306 Totally on-brand for ERG to back a truly useless Remainer who did nothing in govt except gabble with hacks cos she’s reassuringly mad behind the eyes.

“Totally on-brand for ERG to back a truly useless Remainer who did nothing in govt except gabble with hacks cos she’s reassuringly mad behind the eyes.”

As per The Independent, Cummings also added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson secretly supported Truss because he thinks that she'll blow and "he can make a comeback.”

Liz Truss has always been loyal to the now-presiding Prime Minister of the UK, Johnson, and dubs herself a "true Conservative candidate," as per Express.

All you need to know about Liz Truss

Róisín Lanigan @rosielanners obsessed with this liz truss photoshoot where they've styled her as if the joker started shopping in LK bennett obsessed with this liz truss photoshoot where they've styled her as if the joker started shopping in LK bennett https://t.co/dpVqsdzUSN

Born in 1975, Liz Truss studied at Roundhay Secondary School in Leeds, UK, before her "left-wing" parents settled in Scotland.

She graduated from the prestigious Merton College of Oxford University in 1996 after studying politics, philosophy, and economics. She took a job as an accountant at Shell in 1996 and then moved to Cable & Wireless in 2000.

In 2000, she tied the knot with Hugh O’Leary. The couple have two daughters together.

Susan Hall AM @Councillorsuzie After great consideration I have decided to vote for @trussliz .Both would make great PMs but I think that Liz has an exciting forward plan for the economy. I am a great believer in lower taxation and hopefully that will lead to greater prosperity for our country and its citizens After great consideration I have decided to vote for @trussliz .Both would make great PMs but I think that Liz has an exciting forward plan for the economy. I am a great believer in lower taxation and hopefully that will lead to greater prosperity for our country and its citizens https://t.co/fOtFYi15nZ

Serving as a Member of Parliament for South West Norfolk, Liz Truss' career took a high four years after she entered parliament and was given Cabinet roles back-to-back.

She served as the Junior education minister from 2012 to 2014 and environment secretary from 2014 to 2016. Truss was appointed as Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor from 2016 to 2017 under Theresa May. She was then chief secretary to the Treasury from 2017 to 2019, international trade secretary 2019 to 2021. After Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, she was promoted to Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade. She was also appointed Minister for Women and Equalities in 2019.

She was appointed as the Foreign Secretary after a cabinet reshuffle in September 2021. Truss' work as Foreign Secretary has been praised by many since she put Britain at the forefront of providing an aide to Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Even during her role as International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss struck a milestone post-Brexit pact with Australia. Moreover, she set the UK on the route to joining a trans-Pacific alliance that is likely to reap significant economic benefits.

During her current Prime Minister's campaign, she stated that she would suspend green energy taxes while being devoted to reaching the government's goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

According to the Guardian, she is backed by Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

