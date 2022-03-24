When will Grace and Frankie air the final episodes? Fans crushed after Netflix sets finale date

Grace and Frankie is a popular American comedy show that is currently running for 7 seasons since 2015. Co-created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, the show is all set to air its final episodes next month.

The plot revolves around two friends, Grace Hanson, played by Jane Fonda, and Frankie Bergstein, played by Lily Tomlin, and all the weird things that go on around them. The final season is already streaming on Netflix and as of late, OTT has confirmed that they are going to stream the final episodes from April 29, 2022.

Netflix @netflix It's the end of an era.



Grace and Frankie — The Final Episodes premiere April 29 It's the end of an era.Grace and Frankie — The Final Episodes premiere April 29 https://t.co/qnOJOzRCFf

The news has made fans emotional and they are flooding the internet with their take on the finale. Here, we will look into some of those reactions. If you are a fan of the show, check out how your fellow viewers are reacting.

Grace and Frankie's final episodes air on April 29

Frances Sperato @Franki405 it's too depressing to even think about it... @GraceandFrankie Grace and Frankie is my feel good go to show. I dont know how I'm going to take the last episode.it's too depressing to even think about it... @GraceandFrankie Grace and Frankie is my feel good go to show. I dont know how I'm going to take the last episode. 😢 it's too depressing to even think about it...

sib "sibble" @gaymypoehler hi! since the end of Grace and Frankie is dropping on April 29th, here's a thread of fun June Diane Raphael ( @MsJuneDiane ) shows and movies to fill the void 🥰 hi! since the end of Grace and Frankie is dropping on April 29th, here's a thread of fun June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) shows and movies to fill the void 🥰✨

The show's background

The shooting of Grace and Frankie season 1 started back in 2014 and since then it has been an emotional and memorable journey for the cast members as well as the crew. Production for the final season got wrapped up in November 2021 and now it's finally time for the unit to release the last of this amazing journey.

🖤 @igotarock_ @GraceandFrankie I started this show with my grandma lol, I ended up being the only one interested & I just continued to watch it. Frankie is my spirit guide LOL, grace reminds me of my grams and a couple of my Aunts, so it’s comforting to watch and smoke too. I feel like this show truly shows @GraceandFrankie I started this show with my grandma lol, I ended up being the only one interested & I just continued to watch it. Frankie is my spirit guide LOL, grace reminds me of my grams and a couple of my Aunts, so it’s comforting to watch and smoke too. I feel like this show truly shows

🖤 @igotarock_ @GraceandFrankie a ton of love & acceptance. I think more people need to watch it. It teaches you a lot about life , work, and just family. @GraceandFrankie a ton of love & acceptance. I think more people need to watch it. It teaches you a lot about life , work, and just family.

Why is the show ending after season 7?

Well, fans have been wondering for some time now why such a popular and entertaining show is coming to an end. The answer to this painful question was directly given by the show's co-creator Martha Kaufman. Here's what she said in one of her latest interviews with the Los Angeles Times:

"It was a combination of things. Netflix isn't doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season"...."I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons. But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix. But as sad as I am that it’s ending, there’s something that makes sense about it."

Martha Kaufman was not the only one who opened up about why the show is ending. Jeff Greenfield, the Chief Attribution Officer at C3 Metrics, also commented on why season 7 is going to be the finale for the show.

He said,

"The explosion of quality content is leading to massive consumer confusion on what to watch. Digital used to be about content curation; today it’s about content confusion and Grace and Frankie’s demise is the paradox of choice come to life."

Renee @Renee33707411 @GraceandFrankie The only show that made me laugh every single time I watched it.Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin I would say took me out of a Depressed State after the Loss of my Daughter,even though nothing can compare to the loss of a Child,I needed to bring Laughter Back into My Life.. @GraceandFrankie The only show that made me laugh every single time I watched it.Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin I would say took me out of a Depressed State after the Loss of my Daughter,even though nothing can compare to the loss of a Child,I needed to bring Laughter Back into My Life..

Scott Warner @ScottWarner1960 @GraceandFrankie I am not sure what I will do without my injected doses of Grace and Frankie. Our humors align well, as do our personalities and I for one, will miss the show terribly. Thank you, Jane and Lily (and the rest of the outstanding ensemble), for keeping us sane and laughing!! @GraceandFrankie I am not sure what I will do without my injected doses of Grace and Frankie. Our humors align well, as do our personalities and I for one, will miss the show terribly. Thank you, Jane and Lily (and the rest of the outstanding ensemble), for keeping us sane and laughing!!

Levarsi Films®🎥🎞 @LevarsiFilms38 @GraceandFrankie I loved Grace and Frankie so much. They made me laugh in difficult moments. Thank you for these seven years of laughter and madness. they will be missed. One of my favorite series. Waiting for the last episodes. @GraceandFrankie I loved Grace and Frankie so much. They made me laugh in difficult moments. Thank you for these seven years of laughter and madness. they will be missed. One of my favorite series. Waiting for the last episodes.

Fans can now only accept the fact that just like any other good thing in life, Grace and Frankie will also come to an end. However, what should cheer them up is that there are still some fresh episodes left for them to enjoy that will stream from April 29.

Edited by Sabika