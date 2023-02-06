Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet: Top 10 best-dressed men

Grammy Awards 2023, considered music’s biggest night, returned on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The prestigious ceremony, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah in his third stint as a Grammy anchor, was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The notable wins at Grammy Awards 2023 include Harry's House by Harry Styles, which won the big Album of the Year, and Adele’s Easy on Me, which was adjudged the Best Pop Solo Performance.

Meanwhile, Unholy, rendered by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Notably, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off the awards season and was a gala affair, thanks to the many sparkling sartorial choices seen on the red carpet. This time too, some of the best trends came from men who ditched the usual (and boring?) black suit and opted for experimental get-ups.

Here are the top 10 best-dressed men from the Grammy Awards 2023 whom we couldn't get enough of.

Harry Styles and MGK lit up Grammy Awards 2023 fashion

1) Harry Styles

Harry Styles was inarguably one of the highlights of the 2023 Grammy Awards. Styles performed impressively, won a big trophy, and slayed the red carpet with his look.

Onstage, Styles performed his hit single As It Was donning a fringe sequin catsuit, one of the three glittery looks he owned for the evening. The other two outfits included a Harlequin-style one-piece that he wore to enter the arena, followed by khaki trousers and a crisp white cropped tuxedo jacket.

Harry's red carpet look for the 2023 Grammy Awards, designed by French fashion label EgonLab, reportedly included 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different colors.

According to a Swarovski press release, the hand-crafted "unique custom-made piece" was created in Paris and took over 150 hours to complete.

2) MGK

MGK or Machine Gun Kelly rocked a silver-foil Dolce & Gabbana for the evening. The Grammy Awards 2023 was extra special for the rapper as he landed his debut nomination for Mainstream Sellout under the Best Rock Album category.

Megan Fox (in Zuhair Murad) and Machine Gun Kelly (in Dolce & Gabbana) at the #GRAMMYs.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, MGK’s stylist since 2020, Adam Ballheim said they conceptualized his look to mark this achievement. He said:

“We wanted to make sure he looked like a rock artist, but also a bit punk, while also making sure the look felt respectful to the Grammys and this moment in his career, and ultimately feeling elevated and cool.”

The custom look included a double-breasted suit to resemble a silver foil. A crystal harness was meant to amplify the effect. Ballheim described the outfit as “super reflective with a bit of a brocade pattern stitched in.”

3) Sam Smith

O red carpet do #Grammys ganhou companhia com a chegada de Sam Smith e Kim Petras! A dupla promete uma apresentação de #Unholy, que disputa o prêmio de "Melhor Performance Pop Duo ou Grupo".

Sam Smith splashed some more red on the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet with his bright all-red look. Accompanied by his Unholy co-singer Kim Petras and an entourage, all donning the same shade of red, Smith indeed made the Grammy Awards 2023 memorable.

Smith wore a floor-length red gown, gloves, cane, and a top hat that was customized by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, while Petras went for a shorter version.

4) Jack Harlow

Whats Poppin? creator Jack Harlow was seen in a tan suit, sweater vest, and black gloves on the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet. When asked about his simple yet striking choice, he said that this is the look he feels most confident in. He added:

“I guess I just looked in the mirror and felt good about this one.”

The 24-year-old received three nominations this year but unfortunately couldn’t convert any into a win.

5) Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak’s chic floral suit, coupled with a green hat, was eclectic and fun.

The rapper and one-half of Silk Sonic (the other half being singer-songwriter Bruno Mars) finished his Grammy Awards 2023 look by wearing red glasses, iced jewelry, black shoes, a wide smile, and a peace sign.

6) Pharrell Williams

Next up is Pharrell Williams.

The 13 Grammy Award-winner continued his knack of wearing mixed-n-match outfits on the red carpet.

For the awards, Williams opted for an Ernest W. Baker-made quilted red tracksuit, brown fur jacket, jeweled sunglasses, diamond and gold jewelry, and a Human Made baseball cap.

7) Landon Barker

The son of musician and drummer Travis Landon Barker, Landon Barker looked sharp at the Grammy Awards 2023 in an Alexander McQueen black suit and jewelry by Italian brand Eéra, co-founded by Chiara Capitani and Romy Blanga.

The young actor’s jacket had cuts on both sides, allowing us a sneak peek of his toned body.

8) Mick Fleetwood

Los Angeles Times



Mick Fleetwood revealed Fleetwood Mac no longer plans to perform together after band member Christine McVie died last year: "I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris."

Mick Fleetwood's attire at the Grammy Awards 2023 was simple yet made a statement. His black-and-white striped suit wasn't particularly innovative, but the pair of metallic balls dangling from his lapels helped him earn a higher score for his red carpet-look.

To note, the metallic balls were a nod to Rumours, the cover of his rock band Fleetwood Mac's classic album.

Fleetwood also paid tribute to his band’s keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie, who passed away in November 2022, at 79 in the In Memoriam segment.

9) Shaggy

Shaggy was the Man in White, literally! The Jamaican-American reggae rapper wore an all-white ensemble to the Grammy Awards 2023 and even though it was a formal look, the color made him stand apart.

Shaggy coupled the look with a pair of tinted glasses, a short boxed beard, and blingy jewelry. Don't forget to check out the imposing ring on his right hand.

10) Carlos Simon

Carlos Simon rounds up the list. His outfit for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which honored Western classical music, featured a unique harness instead of a standard black suit.

Reports state that the Ariel McCalla-designed harness contains the names of slaves woven into the beaded fabric.

Moreover, the fabric comes from Ghana, a nod to Simon’s African roots.

