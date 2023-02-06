Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet: Top 10 best-dressed women

Grammy Awards 2023, considered music’s biggest night, returned on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The prestigious ceremony, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah in his third stint as a Grammy anchor, was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The notable wins at Grammy Awards 2023 included Harry's House by Harry Styles, which won the big Album of the Year, and Adele’s Easy on Me, which was adjudged the Best Pop Solo Performance.

Meanwhile, Unholy, rendered by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Thanks to the many glittering sartorial choices seen on the red carpet, the Grammy Awards 2023 turned out to be a gala affair.

Despite everyone being dressed neatly, there were some who ditched the usual look and opted to experiment.

In that light, we have listed the top 10 best-dressed women from the Grammy Awards 2023 whom we couldn't get enough of.

Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Cardi B owned the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet

1) Doja Cat

Tracklist @tracklist O PODER! Doja Cat chegando no red carpet do #GRAMMYs O PODER! Doja Cat chegando no red carpet do #GRAMMYs https://t.co/c4HMBoqBFN

Doja Cat opted for a black garbage dress for Grammy Awards 2023 and set the red carpet on fire. Designed by Atelier Versace, the figure-hugging latex gown had a train crafted in black vinyl.

A twisted shoulder strap and matching vinyl gloves gave Doja Cat a sassy touch. Even though she couldn’t convert her five Grammy Awards 2023 nominations into a win, she was easily one of the red carpet winners.

2) Cardi B

Cardi B, who presented Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, turned to Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for her ensemble. She picked an electric blue number from Gupta's Spring 2023 haute-couture collection.

Boasting Gupta’s signature sculptural 3D detailing, the royal blue gown consisted of a plunging neckline, sultry cutouts, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-sweeping train.

A pair of earrings, bracelets, and rings completed Cardi B's look.

3) Lizzo

Lizzo won it big on the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet and on the podium. The Detroit native won the huge Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2023 and her remarkable Dolce & Gabbana outfit simply accentuated her winning glow.

The custom outfit had a stunning silk mikado opera coat and numerous handmade silk flowers that lent it a glowing touch. The corseted gown boasted a Swarovski-crystal detailing, while crystal-detailed shoes and sheer fingerless gloves completed her epic look.

4) Angela Benson

Angela Benson had the word “drama” written all over her Grammy Awards 2023 look. The Grammy-nominated producer accompanied her husband, Matt B World to the event, and left an indelible mark on the red carpet.

Benson embodied African royalty, which encompassed a vast crown and a black off-shoulder gown designed by Melissa Simon-Hartman.

Feeling proud of her get-up, Benson wrote on Instagram:

"God is incredible…We channeled the energy and presence of our ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens on our beautiful Motherland. Wearing this crown made me feel like royalty… It was truly an honor to embody African royalty and black excellence at Music’s Biggest Night."

Celeb stylist and designer agent Jesse J Collections styled her look.

5) Anitta

CHOQUEI @choquei VEJA: Fotógrafos gritando o nome da Anitta no red carpet do VEJA: Fotógrafos gritando o nome da Anitta no red carpet do #GRAMMYs 🚨VEJA: Fotógrafos gritando o nome da Anitta no red carpet do #GRAMMYs https://t.co/nWq5Ozo4sf

Anitta, the Best New Artist nominee, kept it simple yet stylish for this year’s Grammys. Her red carpet look was a suave black strapless gown with a ruffled train. The Versace archive item is from the designer label's 2003 Spring collection and was previously worn by noted actress Nicole Kidman.

For her bling, Anitta chose Tiffany & Co. diamonds with her diamond-platinum kunzite pendant totaling over 12 carats.

6) Adele

English sensation Adele slayed the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet in a burgundy velvet Louis Vuitton gown. Lush silk matelassé ruffles in the custom attire added shine to her look.

The Grammy favorite wore a pair of burgundy velvet pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewels (including Schlumberger diamond-platinum earrings and 18-karat yellow gold) to lend the finishing touch to her elegant look.

7) Jennifer Lopez

Red carpet queen Jennifer Lopez, who presented Best Pop Vocal Album, showed off her toned thighs in a Gucci ensemble. JLO's flowing sheer navy gown, complete with lavish ruffles, seamed crystal detailing, and beaded sleeves, was a stunning number.

Bulgari's diamond and sapphire high jewelry, including two Serpenti necklaces totaling over 150 carats of sparkling diamonds, upped her bling factor.

8) Shania Twain

Canadian singer-songwriter and actress Shania Twain made heads turn with her oversized polka-dot black and white satin suit. Her look, admittedly over-the-top, comprised a suit and hat crafted by London-based designer Harris Reed, and Agent Provocateur’s corset.

Twain changed into a Thom Brown-made skirt suit and cape to present the Best Country Solo Performance award.

9) Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha wore a pink confection-inspired gown at the 2023 Grammys. Rexha looked stunning in a bright pink silk gown with a halter neckline and a cut-out in the middle.

A pair of matching gloves and curled-up blonde locks completed her tasteful look, courtesy of the Italian luxury fashion house Moschino.

10) Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift rounds up this list.

Her two-piece gown, designed by Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi, was a tribute to her latest album, Midnight. The midnight-blue silk gown was embroidered with Swarovski crystals and micro-beads.

A pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, worth over $3 million, gave a glitzy touch to her attire. Taylor's oversized earrings were shaped like a kite and composed of 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, diamonds, and Paraiba tourmalines.

