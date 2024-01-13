Grand Seiko Ginza Watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Grand Seiko unveiled a new iteration of the SBGH317 model, reiterating the Ginza watch launch rituals. To pay tribute to Ginza, one of the best luxury shopping destinations in the world, Grand Seiko initiated a tradition of launching watches in this Japanese district, also known as the birthplace of the brand.

Through the website, the brand revealed the first look of the Ginza watch, mirroring the aerial view of the district. To replicate the city, the brand chose the time of dawn when the city looks blue, exuding a sober accent for the watch dial.

As per the launch tradition, the brand will put a restriction on the units, releasing 530 pieces. Also, through six retail stores in Ginza, this watch will be released for ¥847,000.

Grand Seiko released an aerial view of its new Ginza watch

Grand Seiko cemented its footprint in the realm of watches in 1960. Since then, the brand has been serving watch enthusiasts by unveiling an assortment of practical yet stylish models, the ultimate effort of its proficient designers and engineers.

In 2022, the brand launched a fresh model of SBGH 297 to pay tribute to the birth city of Ginza in limited units that were sold out in no time. Later, the brand again released another follow-up in the SBGH 315 model, one of the coveted timepieces from the brand.

In 2024, the brand unveiled the first look of the watch, mirroring the city's aerial view. Taking inspiration from the dawn view of the city, the watch is dressed in blue, exuding classic aesthetics.

The brand writes about the watch, and its English translation reads:

"This is a limited edition model that expresses the twilight of dawn that surrounds the streets of Ginza, the birthplace of Seiko. Ginza is a city with a unique culture that evolves while tradition and innovation coexist. Even though Ginza is bustling with people, at dawn the streets are sparse and there is a quiet moment."

It continues:

"The light purple dial expresses the unique atmosphere of dawn, when Ginza is enveloped in the dry winter air and the city appears quietly. The movement is equipped with the high-beat movement "Caliber 9S85" that beats 10 vibrations per second, achieving more stable and high precision."

The designers did an excellent job of keeping the grid view of the city on the watch dial. To match the watch model, the grid pattern was set diagonally at the 12 o'clock position. Furthermore, the design is made in such a way that it glows abruptly while reflecting light, oozing the light and shadow game.

The upgrade of the material drives better torque, enhancing the practicality of the watch. The integration of Caliber 9S85 offers ten-beat mechanical movements, highlighting the craftsmanship of Grand Seiko.

More details on the Grand Seiko Ginza watch

Grand Seiko will launch 530 watches. Six retailers from Ginza will retail the watch, which include Grand Seiko Flagship Boutique Ginza, GS Flagship Boutique Ginza Namiki Street, GS Boutique Ginza, Ginza Mitsukoshi, Matsuya Ginza Watch Salon, and Nissindo Ginza.

The watch is slated to be released at the end of the month with a price tag of ¥847,000, which is equivalent to $5,836.