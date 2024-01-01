10 best luxury watches for women worth the investment

Luxury watches are an essential part of women's fashion, as they are either worn for the sophistication they add to an ensemble, or for their functional use. Luxury watches gained prominence in the fashion scene based on the substantial level of elegance and class that accompanies their designs.

All through the years, high-end fashion brands like Cartier, Rolex, Versace, and others have released varieties of impressive timepieces, including the highly coveted Rolex Submariner automatic bracelet watch, Versace's "Medusa alchemy" watch, Deco diamond and Ruby bracelet watch, that have been recognized as the true definition of luxury.

Below is a carefully curated list of the ten best luxury watches for women worth the investment.

10 best luxury watches for women

1. Versace "Medusa Alchemy" watch

The Versace "Medusa Alchemy" watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This Versace's sleek timepiece comes in a unique design that pays homage to the Greek's rich cultural heritage. The watch features a bracelet design, crafted from a stainless metallic steel dressed in a light-toned gold hue that runs from the strap to the bezel and case. The standout feature of the timepiece is the distinctively designed dial that features a black-coated background, with a motif of Medusa's head, coupled with the brand name embossed in a white hue.

This Greek-inspired watch is priced at 1,645 US dollars on Nordstrom.

2. Tudor black bay fabric strap watch

The Tudor black bay fabric strap watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This elegant-looking watch features a neatly woven black leather strap, with brown accents that exude versatility and elegance. Also, accents of silver-white hue can be seen on the lug, crown, and buckle, effortlessly complementing the predominant black colorway of the watch, while the grey-toned dial with highlights of rose-gold hue completes the overall luxury appeal of the watch.

This luxury watch is priced at 3,013 US dollars on Nordstrom.

3. Michele Madison diamond watch

The Michele Madison diamond watch (Image via Nordstrom)

From the neatly cut diamonds strategically embellished on the case to the crisp white color scheme of the watch, this fashionable piece is unarguably one of Michele's most iconic luxury watches.

This diamond-encrusted watch is priced at 4,095 US dollars on Nordstrom.

4. Omega Seamaster 300 watch

The Omega Seamaster 300 watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This waterproof watch is embodied with a silvered metallic stainless steel strap and case. The luminous feature of the dial lightens up in darkness, while the uniquely designed closure allows for a secured and adjustable fit.

The Seamaster timepiece is priced at 6,147 US dollars on Nordstrom.

5. Deco diamond and Ruby bracelet watch

The Deco diamond and Ruby bracelet watch (Image via Nordstrom)

The design of this luxury watch is a testament to the brand's remarkable level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, portrayed by its aesthetically pleasing design that features a diamond-embellished strap and bezel enveloped in a popping gold hue, highlighted with the red gemstones embedded on the dial, giving a polished and on-trend design.

This well-detailed timepiece is priced at 9,995 US dollars on Nordstrom.

6. Panerai Luminor submersible automatic watch

The Panerai Luminor submersible automatic watch (Image via Nordstrom)

Durability was prioritized with the titanium metal used for the construction of the case, while the elastic black rubber strap not only offers a colorful contrast against the silver-toned case but also aids customizable fit. Also, this forward-thinking timepiece boasts an automatic quartz movement that ensures accuracy in time- reading.

This performance-driven luxury watch is priced at 10,768 US dollars on Nordstrom.

7. Santos de Cartier bracelet watch

The Santos de Cartier bracelet watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This understated, yet luxurious timepiece features a silhouette that's inspired by contemporary designs, blended with a flair of modernity. The laid-back design of the watch features a greyish-silver metallic strap, accented by rose-gold, white, and black embossed on the bezel and dial.

This retro-inspired watch is priced at 12,172 US dollars on Nordstrom.

8. Cartier Ballon Bleu watch

The Cartier Ballon Bleu watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This trend-setting luxury watch from Cartier features a glossy rose-gold hue that spreads from the strap to the bezel, complemented by the white, black, and blue hues of the dial.

The Ballon Bleu is priced at 16,963 US dollars on Nordstrom.

9. The Rolex Submariner automatic bracelet watch

The Rolex Submariner automatic bracelet watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This recent iteration of the 50's submariner watches, features a dichromatic colorway of a predominant silver hue that envelopes the outer, as well as a black hue that serves as the that serves as the base for the shiny silver hue to stand out.

The Rolex Submariner watch is priced at 26,840 US dollars on Nordstrom.

10. Audemars Piguet 2007 royal oak offshore watch

The Audemars Piguet 2007 royal oak offshore watch (Image via Nordstrom)

This fashion-forward timepiece features a premium black leather strap attached to a silver-colored case that houses the fully functional chronographic display of the watch that ensures precision in time-telling.

This luxury watch is priced at 37,950 US dollars on Nordstrom.

These prime luxury watches for women are epitomes of fine craftsmanship and good investment for money.