“Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now”: Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ first words after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, had a sweet reaction after learning about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

On September 10, famed British journalist and royal author Robert Jobson took to his Twitter handle to share a moment when the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was talking to children standing outside Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry along with their spouses Middleton and Meghan Markle, were inspecting cards and floral tributes outside the castle laid for the late 96-year-old monarch.

Fleur @CathofWales



Reports say she was attentive and took her time listening and greeting the crowd. Of course, she paid extra attention to the little kids who were there



#KateMiddleton #DuchessofCornwall #DuchessofCambridge Catherine’s first public appearance as The Princess of WalesReports say she was attentive and took her time listening and greeting the crowd. Of course, she paid extra attention to the little kids who were there Catherine’s first public appearance as The Princess of Wales ❤️ Reports say she was attentive and took her time listening and greeting the crowd. Of course, she paid extra attention to the little kids who were there #KateMiddleton #DuchessofCornwall #DuchessofCambridge https://t.co/UGcpbljYcf

Robert Jobson wrote:

“Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death. She said Kate told the children: ‘Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.’”

Robert Jobson @theroyaleditor Royal Rota copy: Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death. She said Kate told the children: “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.” Royal Rota copy: Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death. She said Kate told the children: “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.”

Queen Elizabeth II lost her husband, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021, and passed away more than a year later on September 8, 2022.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also parents to 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton's children will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Pooja @Pooja33719735



'The Duchess looked more stylish than ever and was all smiles as she chatted to Prince William and the children' 🤎



#DuchessofCambridge #KateMiddleton #fashion express.co.uk/life-style/sty… 'Kate Middleton stuns in polka dot dress to take kids to new school 'Fun and approachable'''The Duchess looked more stylish than ever and was all smiles as she chatted to Prince William and the children' 🤎 'Kate Middleton stuns in polka dot dress to take kids to new school 'Fun and approachable'' 😍'The Duchess looked more stylish than ever and was all smiles as she chatted to Prince William and the children' 🤎#DuchessofCambridge #KateMiddleton #fashion express.co.uk/life-style/sty… https://t.co/TABFCYyFTt

As per Hello Magazine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

On September 10, the newly-appointed King Charles III announced during the Accession Council that due to the monarch's funeral, all banks across all four UK countries will remain closed. Although they have not confirmed the date of the funeral, it is speculated that it will be on September 19.

If it's a bank holiday, then it means that the royal children, who study at Lambrook School in Berkshire, might be in attendance since schools will be closed across the UK.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children were not present at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, which might be due to Covid-19, which led several Royal family stans to speculate whether the trio will be attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral or not.

Sapphireblue @Sapphireblues3

#TheDukeandDuchessofCambridge Throwback to when Prince William, Catherine and their children, joined the nation to clap for our heroes. Throwback to when Prince William, Catherine and their children, joined the nation to clap for our heroes. #TheDukeandDuchessofCambridge https://t.co/XQhOvs3ITq

On September 9, King Charles revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton have now obtained the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their three kids have gotten their surnames changed as well, from George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge, and Louis Cambridge to George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest reigning monarch and died "peacefully" on September 8.

Her eldest son, King Charles III, took over the throne and expressed his sadness in an official statement shared on Twitter.

His statement read:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth II held the throne for 70 years before her passing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes