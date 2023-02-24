Anastasia King, an ethnic Russian mail-order bride from Kyrgyzstan, was strangled to death by her abusive husband, Indle Gifford King Jr., and an accomplice in September 2000. According to reports, her husband feared that she might fleece him like his former mail-order bride.

One of their tenants, Daniel Larson, a registered s*x offender and accomplice in the case, eventually confessed to the killing and his role in the crime, leading authorities to Anastasia King's body, buried in a makeshift grave. Both accused were convicted in connection with the murder case in 2002.

An upcoming episode of Grave Mysteries on ID is scheduled to revisit the decades-old case of King this Friday, February 24, 2023. The episode titled Hidden Truths will air on the channel at 7 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"Indle King hasn't seen his wife, Anastasia, since she abandoned him at the Moscow airport; after returning to Seattle alone, King meets with detectives tasked with unraveling the series of events that led to his mail-order-bride's disappearance."

Anastasia King, a mail-order bride, went missing in 2002 after returning to Seattle with her husband

In 1998, Kyrgyzstan native 18-year-old Anastasia King, met her husband, Indle Gifford King Jr., through a foreign matchmaking organization. After a brief relationship and meetings in Kyrgyzstan, the couple returned to Seattle, got married, and moved into a house in Snohomish County, Washington.

However, about a year into their marriage, police responded to a domestic abuse call from the King's residence, and Anastasia showed authorities multiple scratches and bruises she claimed her husband had inflicted on her. In her journal entries, she detailed the abuse she endured and expressed her fear of her husband, who threatened to kill her if she left him.

Anastasia then traveled back home to spend time with her parents, but her husband followed and eventually brought her back to Seattle. That was the last time anyone saw her. The couple reportedly traveled back in September 2000. However, Anastasia's mother failed to get in touch with her and called authorities for a welfare check.

However, Indle claimed that Anastasia left him in Moscow when he changed flights and did not accompany him back to Seattle. A missing persons report was filed with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, and officers immediately suspected that the case was heading towards a possible homicide. The suspicion was confirmed months later when her body was found in a temporary grave.

Anastasia King was strangled to death by Indle Gifford King Jr. and Daniel Larson, an accomplice

While investigating Anastasia King’s disappearance, detectives got a breakthrough after finding her journal and learning about her abusive relationship with her then-husband, Indle Gifford King Jr., who s*xually assaulted, abused, and threatened her. They also learned about Indle's former marriage to a mail-order bride and believed that he did not want to go through anything similar again.

Later, authorities were able to confirm using official documents that Indle lied when he originally claimed that Anastasia left him before returning to their Washington State home. They then started investigating the husband's friend and tenant, Daniel Larson, who had been arrested on a s*xual assault charge, after learning of Indle's reported visits to him at the Snohomish County Jail,

Larson eventually confessed while maintaining his innocence, claiming that Indle killed his wife and that he told him the whereabouts of her remains. Larson then led detectives to Anastasia's body, buried under a dirty mattress in an unsanctioned dump. The following day, he confessed that he strangled her to death while Indle pinned her down.

Both the abusive husband and his accomplice were convicted in Anastania King's murder case

Both men were charged in connection with Anastasia King's murder. Daniel Larson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Indle King in exchange for a shorter sentence. He was eventually sentenced to 28 years.

Indle Gifford King Jr., who pleaded not guilty, was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder and witness tampering after multiple witnesses, including his accomplice Daniel Larson, took the stand at his trial and testified against him. The prosecution also discovered that he tried to make witnesses lie to win the case. He was sentenced to 28 years and 11 months in prison in 2002.

Poll : 0 votes